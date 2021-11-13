Bennett ends Lancaster's reign, claims Section VI Class AA football title

“Congratulations to the Bennett Tigers,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished. When we took over six years ago, the program had two sectional titles and hadn’t won since 1999. I am very proud of all the hard work of the players and coaches.”

Bennett had a takeaway and forced a turnover on downs on two Lancaster possessions inside the 20 during the second half – including the last with roughly 4 minutes left. Noah Kimble came close to giving the Legends the lead as his fourth-down pass to the end zone just went off the hands of an outstretched receiver. The play wouldn’t have counted due to a hold against the Legends. Instead, Bennett got to decline the penalty and did not give up possession the rest of the way.

It was somewhat familiar to what Lancaster did to Orchard Park in last season’s Class AA final when it ran off the final 8-plus minutes in a 28-21 triumph.

“Our kids really, really rose to the occasion,” McDuffie said. “We dethroned a five-time Section VI champion.”