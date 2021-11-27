Bennett crushes Cicero-North Syracuse, reaches Class AA state football final

CICERO – The Bennett Tigers have earned the day off.
But just one.
That’s their reward for doing something they’ve never done before as a football program.
Bennett has become the second Buffalo Public Schools football program to reach a New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship game.
The Tigers did it essentially by winning two state playoff games four days apart, as they concluded a busy week by crushing Section III champion and host Cicero-North Syracuse 38-0 before a mostly pro Northstars crowd.
Bennett took the lead seconds into this state Class AA semifinal clash on a Dominac Allen 60-yard touchdown run. The Tigers led 16-0 after one quarter and then secured their historic victory with a 22-0 second half that included three defensive touchdowns.
Bennett earned its spot in the semifinal by beating Section V champion McQuaid 26-14 on Tuesday night at Williamsville South High School in a game rescheduled from its original Nov. 20 date by NYSPHSAA due to McQuaid getting a temporary restraining order against Erie County regarding restrictions it wanted to place on the Knights. McQuaid had at least 11 reported cases of Covid-19 on the team in the days leading up to the state quarterfinal.
None of that matters now, as Bennett attempts to become the first Section VI team since Jamestown in 2014 to win a championship in the state’s highest classification. The Tigers (11-1) play Section I champion Carmel (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.
Bennett looks to join South Park (Class A, 2015) as the only former Harvard Cup programs to win a state title in football.
“I’m just real proud of the kids,” winning coach Steve McDuffie said. “It goes back to my favorite quote. ‘Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it.’ They came in on short-days rest. They worked really hard. They didn’t let the situation get to them.”
The Tigers pounced from the start. Allen gained 12 yards on his team’s first play. Impressive. The next carry was even more impressive as he took it to the house. Torey Anderson’s PAT run made it 8-0 just 40 seconds into the game.
While Allen is a special player, he’s not the only good running back on the team. Jamario Toliver – who shines at linebacker – and Anderson have moved the sticks and scored touchdowns when it’s been their turn to tote the rock.
Toliver’s 6-yard touchdown run with 6:20 left in the first quarter – along with Allen’s conversion run – made it 16-0.
C-NS had a couple decent drives in the first half. But while Bennett’s defense may have bent, it did not break. Twice, the Northstars drove inside the red zone and the Tigers got them off the field without yielding points. Bennett also had two drives stall inside the red zone before halftime.
The Tigers scored three times within a 6 minute stretch in the third quarter to put this game to bed.