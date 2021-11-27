Bennett crushes Cicero-North Syracuse, reaches Class AA state football final

Bennett looks to join South Park (Class A, 2015) as the only former Harvard Cup programs to win a state title in football.

“I’m just real proud of the kids,” winning coach Steve McDuffie said. “It goes back to my favorite quote. ‘Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it.’ They came in on short-days rest. They worked really hard. They didn’t let the situation get to them.”

The Tigers pounced from the start. Allen gained 12 yards on his team’s first play. Impressive. The next carry was even more impressive as he took it to the house. Torey Anderson’s PAT run made it 8-0 just 40 seconds into the game.

While Allen is a special player, he’s not the only good running back on the team. Jamario Toliver – who shines at linebacker – and Anderson have moved the sticks and scored touchdowns when it’s been their turn to tote the rock.

Toliver’s 6-yard touchdown run with 6:20 left in the first quarter – along with Allen’s conversion run – made it 16-0.

C-NS had a couple decent drives in the first half. But while Bennett’s defense may have bent, it did not break. Twice, the Northstars drove inside the red zone and the Tigers got them off the field without yielding points. Bennett also had two drives stall inside the red zone before halftime.