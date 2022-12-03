Bennett coach Steve McDuffie put Xzavier Goodman on path to become key contributor

After every Bennett football victory, coach Steve McDuffie likes to celebrate by doing the “McDuffie Shuffle,” a routine in which he dances from side to side in the team’s huddle after he’s done speaking to the players.

It's become a tradition and an expectation, as it brings a smile to all of those around and because Bennett rarely loses.

Following the team’s Oct. 14 win against Niagara Falls, McDuffie wasn’t present to showcase his signature dance, because he was serving a one-game suspension. Senior lineman captain Xzavier Goodman took his place in speaking to the team and doing the “McDuffie Shuffle."

“I think imitation is the highest praise,” McDuffie said. “If he can get out there and do the McDuffie Shuffle, I think that says it all.”

McDuffie has left an impression on not just his players, but many across the City of Buffalo and Western New York, as Bennett (6-6) returns to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA championship game for a second consecutive year. The Tigers face Section IX’s Newburgh Free Academy (10-2) at 3 p.m. Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

It's fitting that Goodman was the one to imitate McDuffie’s dance and voice.

He and McDuffie have developed a deep bond over the years, as the coach helped Goodman get out of a slump when times were tough during his sophomore season as the Covid-19 pandemic was ongoing.

When Goodman was going through what McDuffie termed “a punitive academic issue,” the coach was there to be as supportive as possible.

“I owe him a lot,” Goodman said, sniffling back tears. “He took me from a position I was in, which was a very dark place. He helped get me back to where I wanted to be and got me back on track.”

McDuffie isn’t paid to be more than a football coach, but when one of his players was in a time of need, he didn’t flinch to assist. What he did with Goodman and so many former and current Bennett players is why he’s become such a pillar in Buffalo’s football community.

“He was having trouble,” McDuffie said, as his eyes began to water. “When I think about it, it makes me a little bit emotional. He was having trouble during Covid. Things weren’t good for him. I told him, ‘Come over to my house, I’ll get you out of the bed, and we’ll talk.’

"One thing is these kids know my door and my home is open 24/7 to them. At that time, he had to be around me, I was happy to do that. When you really get to know him, he’s a funny kid to be around, full of personality and a great human being.”

Goodman doesn’t consider himself to be a social being, but on the field and with his teammates and coaches, he feels like he is where he’s meant to be. When the game he loves was taken away from him, he was forced to deal with the pain of losing out on something that brought him joy.

“He thought his world around him was collapsing because he had to sit out,” McDuffie said. “He didn’t get to play his last game of that [sophomore] season and he slipped into another deep depression and I told him, ‘No, you don’t; no you don’t.’ I went over to his house and said, 'You’ll come and hang out with me.’ I told him, ‘Football will be there next year but you need to dedicate yourself to your schoolwork.’”

McDuffie gave Goodman the consoling he needed, but also didn’t ignore the truth that needed to be imparted to the young athlete. Playing football is a reward for doing well in the classroom, and Goodman hasn't missed a game in the last two seasons.

This season, he leads the team in total tackles with 118 and eight forced fumbles and is a big reason when Bennett has allowed just 51 total points in the six victories since the Tigers had to forfeit the first six games of the season because of an ineligible player.

“It takes me down memory lane because just thinking about where I was and where I’m at now and the things I can achieve potentially is just a really good thing to think about,” Goodman said. “Before, I was just another little league legend, just playing football because I enjoyed it.

"Now, I understand what I do can affect my family forever, and that drives me forward to keep me going.”