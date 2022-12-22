Bennett celebrates championship at City Hall; BPS creates its own player of year award

School buses and cars with celebratory writing and balloons on them sandwiched in between a police escort Thursday morning outside Bennett High School, as the Tigers were about to celebrate their New York State Public High School State Athletic Association Class AA state football championship.

It was all smiles, hugs and tons of honking, as the Buffalo Public Schools were honoring one of its own for winning a state title in the highest class.

As the escort arrived at City Hall, the Bennett contingent included five school buses and plenty of cars parked all around the plaza.

As everyone exited their vehicles, the players made their way to the steps in Buffalo Bills hats provided by the team and watched as they were hailed as champions as many of the city’s luminaries praised them.

“Bennett High School, these champions, are an example of the great things happening in the Buffalo Public Schools,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “There was adversity and some tough times, but they never gave up. They kept going in true Buffalo fashion and when they kept going, they won the whole thing. Times were tough, but that didn’t stop them.”

As Brown spoke, he proclaimed Dec. 4 as “Bennett Tigers Day,” the date on which the team won the state championship by defeating Newburgh Free Academy, 42-8.

A spectator shouted praise for coach Steve McDuffie. “If he does this again next year, he should get a key [to the city].” Brown responded, “That’s right.”

McDuffie has become synonymous in the city for leading his team over obstacles. During the 2021 season, the team had to play Rochester’s McQuaid Jesuit on less than a week’s notice following a court case involving Covid-19 regulations on their way to the Tigers' state championship appearance, and this season, Bennett had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player, forcing the Tigers to win the last two games to quality for the playoffs. Sitting at 0-6, the Tigers won seven in a row to capture the state title.

At the parade, the speakers didn’t let the events of the last two seasons be forgotten, as Bennett Principal Carlos Alvarez called the Tigers, “the best 7-6 team in the nation.”

“That was one of the hardest things I had to do in my life,” McDuffie said. “To go inside that room and tell our kids we had to forfeit because of a clerical error. At Bennett, the statement we believe in is, ‘Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals character.’ We understand through the greatness of battling adversity you become great yourself. I’m just so proud of these young men. This is what stories are made of. In the room, we said, ‘We write our own story.’ Each page we flipped was a new chapter and it was a storybook ending.”

Not only did McDuffie lead his team to the city's second state championship – South Park won the Class A title in 2015 – but the coach is the first Black NYSPHSAA football coach to win a state championship, regardless of school size.

“That hasn’t really set in yet,” McDuffie said. “I’m just happy to spearhead something. If that’s my mark of greatness, then I appreciate it. I’m humbled by it and hopefully what I’ve done has opened up the door and paved the way for more people that look like me to accomplish this feeling.”

As McDuffie looked out the windows on the bus ride to City Hall, he became emotional.

“I’m just really proud of the kids and the accomplishments they made,” McDuffie. “I’m happy they have a day for themselves and today is their day.”

The core of Bennett is highlighted by the 2022 Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Co-Players of the Year in Rashard Perry and Jayden Lewis, who will be continuing their careers at Syracuse and the University at Buffalo, respectively. As Perry approached the microphone, he was met with a spectator who called him “the king of New York.”

“I’m glad we got this win,” Perry said. “I appreciate all of our supporters, coaches and we’re state champs, there’s nothing more to say.”

Lewis and Perry get all of the attention, but the team has 12 seniors.

Cureem Hathcock, Xzavier Goodman, Jason Gwan are expected to continue their careers at Wingate University (N.C.), McDuffie said. The coach said he’s been in touch with Bulldogs coach Joe Reich, but McDuffie said Goodman and Gwan could be possibilities for UB.

BPS creates award

The creation of the “Thurman Thomas Trophy Cup Award” was announced at Thursday's BPS board meeting. The Cup will be given to the top player among the BPS football programs.

BPS Assistant Superintendent of Athletics Michael House confirmed the award was created because Jayden Lewis didn’t win the 2022 Connolly Cup. House said the district believes there’s a “lack of diversity on the Connolly Cup committee.”

Iroquois running back and All-WNY first teamer Trevor Barry was this year’s recipient of the Connolly Cup, which was awarded for the 50th time and is based on performance up until the sectional finals. Lewis was one of the finalists.

Connolly Cup President Greg O'Shei responded to House's comment with the following: "Our committee is made up of individuals that have plenty of football experience, whether it is playing or coaching. Our committee is made up of members who have the utmost respect for the high school players and what we're trying to do is continue recognizing area high school football players. We're trying to continue recognizing them as people as the Connolly Cup has in the past."

O'Shei has no qualms with another award being created to recognize talent, and hopes to collaborate with the Thurman Thomas Trophy Cup Award selectors going forward.

"Congratulations to them for creating an award that's going to recognize another high school football player," O'Shei said. "The Connolly Cup committee wishes them the best of luck and during the course of the upcoming season hopefully we get to come across a couple of their committee members and maybe we can share information about players we've seen."

House and Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams said Thomas created the award named after himself once he heard about Lewis not winning the Connolly Cup.

“What we learned with adversity is we keep going forward, we don't stop," Williams said. "We were able to work with our Mayor of the City of Buffalo and secure former Buffalo Bill, Thurman Thomas."

Going forward the award will be given to the best football player in Buffalo, but this year it went to McDuffie, with the award having the entire championship team engraved on it. House said the award can be given to any player regardless of year and position, but the exact criteria and committee haven't been finalized yet.