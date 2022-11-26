Bennett blows out Cicero-North Syracuse, returns to Class AA state championship game

ENDICOTT – When Bennett’s 2022 season began, they had one goal in mind: make the state Class AA state final in consecutive years. And win it after losing a year ago.

After each Bennett (6-6) win this season, the team would get in a huddle and be reminded what their ultimate goal is. At Union-Endicott High School, the Tigers are closer to their goal, as they ended the season of Cicero-North Syracuse (11-2) with a 34-7 win.

Bennett overcomes 14-0 halftime deficit to score 20 unanswered in second-half vs. McQuaid Jayden Lewis ran for 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the decisive score with 6:24 remaining, and a two-point conversion as Bennett held McQuaid Jesuit scoreless after halftime for a 20-14 victory in the Class AA Far West Regional.

“It feels great, but we've been here before,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “We’re going to try and not to make the same mistakes we made last time. We’re not going to take this for granted. We’re going to get back to work Monday, watch film, steady the ship as we go, and this will be a week we get better.”

The win sets Bennett up to compete for a state championship on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome against Section IX’s Newburgh Free Academy (9-3) at 3 p.m. It is a game in which either program will be winning its first state championship, and the Tigers are hoping to become Section VI’s first Class AA state champions since Jamestown in 2014.

“As I’m riding back on the bus, you better believe I’m going to be doing what I need to do to get familiar with them and their personnel,” McDuffie said. “No football team makes it to a state championship without being a really good football team. We’ll see what happens. We’re proud to represent Bennett High School, the City of Buffalo and Section VI. Hopefully, this time, we can finish the job and we can go home very, very proud and make everybody proud.”

Bennett beats Lancaster 36-10, repeats as Section VI Class AA football champions Bennett senior quarterback Antonio Davis III and senior wide receiver Jayden Lewis connected for three touchdowns and 123 yards through the air as the Tigers beat the Lancaster Legends 36-10 in the Class AA football final.

As far as Bennett’s semifinal against Cicero-North Syracuse, an opponent they shut out 38-0 last season, the Northstars aimed to make this year different. They did so by scoring first, with La’Quan Lemon running in for a two-yard rush at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter and the team converting the extra point for a 7-0 lead. It was an optimistic start for Cicero-North Syracuse.

Thinking about the hope and how the Northstars offense prevailed was short-lived, as Tigers senior and University at Buffalo commit Jayden Lewis ran in for a 31-yard touchdown with 5:44 left in the opening quarter, followed by the team completing the two-point conversion.

“With my teammates, we always know we got to compete, we know what we’re here for,” Lewis said.

In a little over a minute, Bennett erased any optimism Cicero-North Syracuse had, as the Tigers took an 8-7 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back. It’s Bennett’s third straight game in which their opponents held a lead before Bennett got on the scoreboard, only for the Tigers to mount a comeback and win.

“It seems like that’s been happening a lot lately,” McDuffie said. “I wasn’t happy with the first drive, and I think we can make some corrections there to help us get better, and that’s what we’re going to do. I was proud of the kids because they made adjustments on the sideline and they did what we asked them to do and, once again, it worked out.”

Once Bennett found its momentum, it kept rolling, with junior Ja’meer Thomas scoring an eight-yard touchdown 15 seconds into the second quarter. Four minutes later, it was senior Antonio Davis III running in for an eight-yard touchdown, making the score 22-7.

Cicero-North Syracuse’s coaching staff was infuriated. Their players weren’t executing, and Bennett was the reason for that. On the sideline, a Stars coach huddled a group of players around a bench to look at a television screen, making a few of the players watch film as he intensely pointed to the screen. The frustration he felt is what so many Bennett teams have not only faced this year, but over the last couple of years.

Returning from halftime with a 15-point lead, Davis III and Thomas connected on a 28-yard touchdown at the 7:43 mark of the third quarter. Bennett’s strong defensive play and explosive offense had players on Cicero-North Syracuse’s sideline just standing there. It didn’t seem like they were even talking to each or attempting to hype one another up. When a team is dominating you on both sides of the ball, what is there to talk about?

“Some of our kids are some of the best in the state for a reason,” McDuffie said. “I think they’ve been showing that now on a continuous basis.”

In the fourth quarter, Bennett’s final touchdown was set up by a defensive play, as senior Xzavier Goodman intercepted Cicero-North Syracuse quarterback Jaxon Razmovski and picked up 26 yards before being taken down. His gain was enough, as Lewis did the rest, scoring on the Tigers’ first possession, running in for a 42-yard score, the game’s final touchdown.

“I been with him (Xzavier) for four years and he means a lot to this team,” Lewis said. “That’s my teammate, he, like everyone else on this team, is like my brother.”