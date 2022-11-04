Bennett beats Orchard Park 50-6 to advance to Section VI Class AA title game

What No. 3 Bennett did to No. 2 Orchard Park Friday night at Quaker Stadium was strictly business, not personal.

The Quakers were just a bump in the road to the Tigers’ pursuit of repeating as Section VI Class AA champions and perhaps another trip to the state final.

In a sectional semifinal matchup, Bennett rolled to a convincing 50-6 victory over Orchard Park to advance to next Friday's sectional final. The Tigers will take on No. 1 Lancaster at 8 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The Tigers beat No. 4 Niagara Falls 23-0 in the semifinals.

"Orchard Park is a great historical program," Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. "We worked hard over the bye week to get better and we thought we saw a couple of things we could take advantage of during our game-planning with our coaching stuff. We were lucky it worked out for us."

Lopsided wins over the Quakers (7-2) have become routine for the Tigers (3-6) in recent seasons. At halftime, Bennett was up 50-0. That was similar to last year’s score when the teams met in the postseason. The Tigers were opened a 40-point lead at halftime and sailed home with the win.

This year's playoff matchup wasn’t just over at halftime, it was a done deal for Bennett after the first quarter. In the opening frame, the Tigers scored 24 points, which began with junior Darrell Hamilton scoring on a six-yard rush followed by the two-point conversion.

On the ensuing kickoff, Orchard Park fumbled on its own 40, setting off a litany of mistakes for the Quakers. The Tigers capitalized when junior Jameer Thomas caught a 13-yard touchdown reception from senior Antonio Davis III. Davis finished 8-of-9 passing for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

"Our success in our preparation and I think it showed tonight," McDuffie said.

Thomas went on to a spectacular night, highlighted by a 60-yard punt return touchdown to end the first quarter. When he initially caught the ball, he dropped it, picked it up again and backtracked before turning on the jets and running down the sideline for the score.

"At the beginning of the season I told everybody that we had a kid that ran a 4.3," McDuffie said. "On that play right there everyone saw that special speed. I knew as soon as he broke the curve he was gone. He's a special kid."

That play quieted the Quakers crowd and many of them were unsure what they just saw.

Following the score, Orchard Park coach Mike Cieslik tried his best to energize his team by yelling, “Are you ready yet?”

The Quakers just couldn’t find an opening against Bennett’s tough defense.

When the second quarter began, Orchard Park senior quarterback Ben Gocella threw an interception on his first pass of the quarter to Hamilton, who ran it in for a 44-yard pick-six. Like many quarterbacks, Gocella struggled against Bennett, throwing a season-high three interceptions. He was also sacked twice.

"I've never Darrell have a pick-six before, but you know what, that young man is very deceptively fast," McDuffie said. "I think he showed how fast he was when he caught the pick and that was a nice surprise."

Bennett would score three more times in the second quarter on a 15-yard reception by senior Jayden Lewis, and Thomas fittingly scored he last two touchdowns before halftime. First was a 74-yard reception, the second was a 35-yard catch.

Thomas ended the evening with six receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing three times for 78 yards and a touchdown.

It was a masterclass performance for Bennett in domination, and they’ll aim to play at the same level against a familiar foe in Lancaster in a rematch of last year's final. The Tigers won, 14-10.

"I know they're going to get better this week and it's going to be our job to get better as well," McDuffie said. "People will be in for a heck of a treat."