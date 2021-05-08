Bennett appeals elimination from Section VI football playoffs, seeks Tuesday game vs. Lancaster

Bennett’s football program is seeking an expedited appeal in hopes of playing the canceled Section VI Class AA football semifinal against Lancaster on Tuesday, according to a document filed Saturday.

Bennett has appealed to the Section VI Executive Committee and the section’s Athletic Council in hopes of reversing a decision that moved Lancaster to the final when Bennett’s program went on pause because of Covid-19 protocols. The teams were scheduled to play Friday and the game was canceled Thursday.

In its appeal, Bennett is seeking a decision by the close of business Monday and to play the game Tuesday at 7 p.m. If the appeal is granted, Bennett argues the game should be played “under the framework of dates allocated for sectional playoffs and 2021 fall season end date.”

The last date for the Fall 2 season is May 15, meaning the semifinal could be played Tuesday and the final moved to Saturday. Currently, Orchard Park – a winner against Clarence in a semifinal Friday – is scheduled to play at Lancaster Friday.

