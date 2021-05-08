Bennett appeals elimination from Section VI football playoffs, seeks Tuesday game vs. Lancaster

Bennett’s football program is seeking an expedited appeal in hopes of playing the canceled Section VI Class AA football semifinal against Lancaster on Tuesday, according to a document filed Saturday.
Bennett has appealed to the Section VI Executive Committee and the section’s Athletic Council in hopes of reversing a decision that moved Lancaster to the final when Bennett’s program went on pause because of Covid-19 protocols. The teams were scheduled to play Friday and the game was canceled Thursday.
In its appeal, Bennett is seeking a decision by the close of business Monday and to play the game Tuesday at 7 p.m. If the appeal is granted, Bennett argues the game should be played “under the framework of dates allocated for sectional playoffs and 2021 fall season end date.”
The last date for the Fall 2 season is May 15, meaning the semifinal could be played Tuesday and the final moved to Saturday. Currently, Orchard Park – a winner against Clarence in a semifinal Friday – is scheduled to play at Lancaster Friday.
“With our situation it’s a lot different than other teams placed on pause because the pause would end on Monday and it would allow the section to move our game to Tuesday and move the section final to Saturday," Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House told The News. "That would allow the framework to still have the game. That’s what we want (the players) to know they gave it their all (on the field) versus having to forfeit. We’re hoping the section will reconsider and allow us to reschedule that game.”
House said BPS asked the section executive committee on Thursday to reschedule the game and the committee declined because the section has been consistent in how it has handled pauses in the postseason. The paused team has been eliminated with the other team moving to the next round.
For example, a similar situation occurred in the winter season with the Williamsville South girls basketball team, featuring UConn-bound Amari DeBerry. The team was placed on a pause that ended the day of the scheduled quarterfinal and the section refused a request to move that playoff game to the off day between the quarterfinal and semifinal, when the team would have been allowed to play. Instead, South had its junior varsity team play; it lost to West Seneca East, 80-19.
The appeal cites a passage from the Section VI football handbook under "Purpose and Goals" that reads, “The Section VI Football Federation is established to provide a service to all member schools. The prime objective is to equalize the competition among these schools so that all may compete in a manner that best serves their interests.”
"We have the capacity and are willing to test all of our student-athletes, reassuring that all students would be safe," House said.
Section officials said they had not seen the appeal as of Saturday night.