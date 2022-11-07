Bennett and St. Francis remain in top two spots in News' large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News' large schools football poll following Week 10 or sectional semifinals.
Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev
|1.
|Bennett (5)
|AA
|4-6*
|59
|1
|2.
|St. Francis
|MM
|6-2
|53
|2
|3.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|9-0
|50
|3
|4.
|Canisius
|MM
|6-4
|42
|4t
|5t.
|Jamestown
|A
|8-2
|32
|6
|5t.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|7-2
|32
|4t
|7.
|Williamsville North
|A
|7-3
|26
|8
|8.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|6-3
|18
|7
|9.
|Clarence
|A
|6-4
|10
|9
|10.
|Kenmore West
|A
|7-3
|6
|10
|Other
|South Park
|A
|6-3
|2
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).