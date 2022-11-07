 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bennett and St. Francis remain in top two spots in News' large schools football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Orchard Park Bennett Football

Bennett receiver Jameer Thomas catches a 64 yard touchdown pass against Orchard Park during the first half of a Class AA semifinal at Orchard Park high school on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News' large schools football poll following Week 10 or sectional semifinals.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev 
1.  Bennett (5)  AA 4-6*  59  1
2.  St. Francis   MM  6-2  53   2 
3.  Lancaster (1)  AA  9-0  50   3 
4.  Canisius   MM  6-4  42  4t 
5t.  Jamestown   A  8-2  32   6 
5t.  Orchard Park  AA  7-2  32  4t  
7.  Williamsville North  A  7-3  26   8 
8.  St. Joe's  MM  6-3  18   7 
9.  Clarence   A  6-4  10   9 
10.  Kenmore West  A  7-3  6  10 
Other  South Park   A  6-3 2   N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

