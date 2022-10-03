Bennett and Lancaster tie for No. 1 ranking in News large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News' large schools football poll following Week 5.
Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1t.
|Bennett (3)
|AA
|3-2
|55
|1t
|1t.
|Lancaster (2)
|AA
|5-0
|55
|3
|3.
|St. Francis (1)
|MM
|2-2
|50
|1t
|4.
|Canisius
|MM
|3-2
|41
|4
|5.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|4-1
|39
|5
|6.
|Jamestown
|A1
|3-2
|27
|7
|7.
|McKinley
|A2
|5-0
|24
|8
|8.
|South Park
|A3
|4-1
|13
|N/R
|9.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|4-1
|12
|9
|10.
|Williamsville East
|A2
|4-1
|9
|6
|Others
|Williamsville North
|A1
|3-2
|4
|10t
|Clarence
|A1
|3-2
|1
Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).