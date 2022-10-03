 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bennett and Lancaster tie for No. 1 ranking in News large schools football poll

Canisius at Lancaster

Lancaster's Max Stoldt throws the ball during a football game against Canisius at Lancaster High School on Sept. 30, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News' large schools football poll following Week 5.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk.   Team  Class Rec.Pts. Prev. 
 1t. Bennett (3)  AA 3-2 55 1t
 1t.  Lancaster (2)   AA  5-0  55  3 
 3.  St. Francis (1)   MM  2-2 50  1t 
 4.  Canisius  MM 3-2 41  4 
 5.  Orchard Park    AA  4-1  39  5 
 6.  Jamestown   A1   3-2 27  7 
 7.  McKinley   A2 5-0  24  8 
 8.  South Park   A3 4-1  13  N/R 
 9.  St. Joe's    MM  4-1  12  9 
 10.  Williamsville East    A2 4-1 9  6 
Others   Williamsville North   A1 3-2  4  10t 
  Clarence    A1 3-2 1  

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

