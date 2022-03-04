Behind Brown's 32, Salamanca wins Section VI Class C title by beating Holland, 70-51

“He was born to do this,” Bennett said. “He’s unquestionably going to play at the next level. He loves the game of basketball. The kid would be in the gym 24/7 if we let him. What I told him before this game was he didn’t have to be nervous or anxious at a stage like this because he earned it. Through the hard work and effort he’s put in his whole life. He trusted that tonight and the kid’s a big-time player, he really is.”

The Salamanca student section was buzzing the whole night, with cutouts of Brown, his teammates and even Bennett. It was a community affair at Jamestown Community College, with Brown signing autographs of the cutouts after the game and Bennett and Brown taking pictures with fans. Everyone wanted a memory of a historic night for the program.

“I’m so happy for them to make history,” Bennett said. “For us to be able to do this, and specifically this group of kids, I love each and every one of them, they’re so much fun to work with. For us to be able to continue to extend our season and play with one another for however long we get to do it, I’m happy.”

Although Brown was the Warriors‘ leading scorer, senior Cole Hedlund and junior Andy Herrick chipped in with 14 points each. Senior Jake Galley led Holland with 27 points.

Salamanca will play the Section V Class C champion on March 12 or 13. The winner will advance to the semifinals of the state tournament.

