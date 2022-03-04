Behind Brown's 32, Salamanca wins Section VI Class C title by beating Holland, 70-51

Salamanca sophomore Lucus Brown was sticking out his tongue a lot while running back on defense.
Not because he wanted to feel the wind, but because it was his form of celebration, as he hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a 32-point, 11-rebound evening. His precision shooting and glass cleaning led the Warriors to a 70-51 win over Holland and helped the program clinch its first Section VI Class C boys basketball title since 1968.
“I just started doing it when I’m feeling good,” he said.
Brown was feeling good the whole game, which included him hitting a right-wing 3-pointer during the second quarter with under three minutes left to give Salamanca a 32-17 lead. His shot made Salamanca head coach Adam Bennett smile and tell Section VI boys basketball sport chair Larry Jones “coaching’s overrated.”
“We trust each other,” Bennett said. “I trust him so much and sometimes you got to let players play. Lucus is a dynamic player. I trust his decision-making. It’s nice to be able to think about calling a play and have Lucus step up and make a play himself. It makes me look good, even though I didn’t do anything. Coaching is overrated sometimes.”
It was that type of night for Brown. In an array of ways, he dismantled the Holland defense, whether it was with the fadeaway, mid-range, in the paint, or even when he hit a step-back left corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 37-20 at the half. His entire offensive package was on display and led a few fans to yell “Green!” when he shot it, which is a reference to a perfectly released jump shot in the video game NBA 2K.
“He was born to do this,” Bennett said. “He’s unquestionably going to play at the next level. He loves the game of basketball. The kid would be in the gym 24/7 if we let him. What I told him before this game was he didn’t have to be nervous or anxious at a stage like this because he earned it. Through the hard work and effort he’s put in his whole life. He trusted that tonight and the kid’s a big-time player, he really is.”
The Salamanca student section was buzzing the whole night, with cutouts of Brown, his teammates and even Bennett. It was a community affair at Jamestown Community College, with Brown signing autographs of the cutouts after the game and Bennett and Brown taking pictures with fans. Everyone wanted a memory of a historic night for the program.
“I’m so happy for them to make history,” Bennett said. “For us to be able to do this, and specifically this group of kids, I love each and every one of them, they’re so much fun to work with. For us to be able to continue to extend our season and play with one another for however long we get to do it, I’m happy.”
Although Brown was the Warriors‘ leading scorer, senior Cole Hedlund and junior Andy Herrick chipped in with 14 points each. Senior Jake Galley led Holland with 27 points.
Salamanca will play the Section V Class C champion on March 12 or 13. The winner will advance to the semifinals of the state tournament.