BDGA champion Anthony Delisanti in field for Section VI golf in Olean

Anthony Delisanti of Niagara Wheatfield, the youngest champion in the history of the Buffalo District Golf Association, will be among those in the field of 63 who will compete for the Section VI boys championship at Bartlett Country Club in Olean on Monday.

At age 17 last summer, Delisanti won the BDGA medal and match play championships. Delisanti has signed to play golf at Valparaiso in Indiana.

Also in the field is Delisanti’s cousin, Tyler Delisanti of Williamsville East. Tyler Delisanti won the ECIC tournament and helped the Flames to a league championship last fall. Anthony's younger brother, R.J. Delisanti, also is entered.

Also expected to be in contention is Ryan Edholm, a Sweet Home senior, who has lost in a playoff for the last two ECIC championships, first to Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park in 2019 and then to Tyler Delisanti in 2020.

The sectional tournament used to serve as the qualifier for the New York State High Schools Athletic Association championship. The state event was canceled last spring and will not be held again this year. It was scheduled for the Mark Twain Sawyer Course in Elmira.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.