BDGA champ Anthony Delisanti wins Section VI boys title

OLEAN – Niagara Wheatfield senior Anthony Delisanti fashioned a 3-over-par round of 73 in his first 18 holes, and followed with a 1-over 36 in the final nine for a total score of 109, winning medalist at the 2021 Section VI Boys Golf Championship on Monday at Bartlett Country Club.

The Valparaiso-bound Delisanti bested a field of 62 golfers on a challenging golf course that yielded just four rounds under 80 in the initial 18 holes of play.

Williamsville East took home the team championship, ending the day with a team score of 332. That was 11 strokes better than second-place Allegany-Limestone, which finished at 343. Lockport took third in the team championship with 401, and Akron was fourth with 414.

Seventh grader Cole Jones of Lancaster placed second in the individual competition with a total score of 114. Allegany-Limestone senior Michael Davis, who also finished with 114, placed third via tiebreaker. Rounding out the top nine was Williamsville East’s Kevin Zhao (116), Sweet Home’s Ryan Edholm (119), Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo (120), Williamsville East’s Tyler Delisanti (121), Frontier’s Alex Schickling and Orchard Park’s Conor Balen (121).