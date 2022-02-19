Battle for supremacy in Class A-1 girls basketball looks intriguing

Hamburg enters the Section VI girls basketball tournament as the two-time defending champion in Class A-1.
The Bulldogs understand they have a difficult journey to a third.
Sweet Home (18-2) is the No. 1 seed and is riding a 15-game winning streak into sectionals. The Panthers are having one of their best seasons in program history and are looking to continue their run.
Hamburg (16-4) is the No. 2 seed, and North Tonawanda (17-1) is the third seed and its only loss was to Lewiston-Porter, the No. 1 seed in Class B-1.
Hamburg beat top-seeded North Tonawanda in last year's final, 56-27.
“Sweet Home has really been playing well,” Hamburg coach Amy Steger said. “So, obviously we’ve had our eye on Sweet Home for all season, especially with them beating (Williamsville South) and beating Iroquois. We knew for the last couple of years they were young and getting better each year.”
Sweet Home will host either Lockport or Williamsville East in Friday's quarterfinals. Hamburg opens with the winner of Niagara Wheatfield and West Seneca West, and North Tonawanda meets Hutch-Tech.
Hamburg junior center Clara Strack enters the postseason 17 points shy of passing Kate Medina's school career scoring record of 1,114.
"We've had our eye on Hamburg for awhile and expect them to be in the championship," Sweet Home coach Andrew Murak said. "I like how balanced we are playing right now heading into the playoffs. Our girls are hungry to make a run here."
The Bulldogs have had a tough schedule this season due to moving up to ECIC I, and have had to face the likes of Lancaster and Orchard Park twice and also have played Depew and Cardinal O’Hara.
Steger purposely made sure her team had tough competition to prepare for a playoff run.
With all the experience, the team just needs to simply focus and believe it can beat some of Western New York’s finest.
“The only thing that’s hurt us is our mental approach going into games,” Steger said. “If we go into the game and our girls are confident, and they should be, the team wins this game, we will win this game. If they go thinking Sweet Home’s better than us, we’ll have a tough time. It’s just our mindset and approach and getting our girls to believe they’re as good as they are.”
Steger isn’t looking past a possible semifinal meeting with North Tonawanda or Hutch Tech but realizes to beat Sweet Home in a potential championship game, all of her players need to be locked in.
“It seems like from what we’re hearing and reading about other teams, Sweet Home’s going to be the team to beat in our bracket,” she said. “Us not seeing them until Buff State and not earlier is nice.”
Here are the No. 1 seeds in each bracket, with play beginning Tuesday in Class A and B:
Class AA: Lancaster (19-0).
Class A-1: Sweet Home (18-2).
Class A-2: Iroquois (14-5).
Class B-1: Lewiston-Porter (16-3).
Class B-2: Eden (16-4).
Class C-1: Wilson (16-4).
Class C-2: Randolph (17-3).
Class D: Ellicottville (13-6).