Battle for supremacy in Class A-1 girls basketball looks intriguing

"We've had our eye on Hamburg for awhile and expect them to be in the championship," Sweet Home coach Andrew Murak said. "I like how balanced we are playing right now heading into the playoffs. Our girls are hungry to make a run here."

The Bulldogs have had a tough schedule this season due to moving up to ECIC I, and have had to face the likes of Lancaster and Orchard Park twice and also have played Depew and Cardinal O’Hara.

Steger purposely made sure her team had tough competition to prepare for a playoff run.

With all the experience, the team just needs to simply focus and believe it can beat some of Western New York’s finest.

“The only thing that’s hurt us is our mental approach going into games,” Steger said. “If we go into the game and our girls are confident, and they should be, the team wins this game, we will win this game. If they go thinking Sweet Home’s better than us, we’ll have a tough time. It’s just our mindset and approach and getting our girls to believe they’re as good as they are.”