Basketball referee Benjy Bluman returns after collapsing on court 14 months ago

Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member Benjy Bluman was back on the court officiating a boys’ basketball game Tuesday for the first time in more than a year.

Bluman collapsed to the court and almost died when his heart stopped beating late in the first quarter of boys basketball game at Williamsville North on Dec. 28, 2019. Two doctors and two nurses in attendance rushed to the court and revived him during a frantic 15 minutes. They used a defibrillator to shock him three times.

“The doctors told me to go ref if I want to,” Bluman, 75, said Thursday. “Needless to say, you still remember what happened 13-14 months ago. It still sits on my mind that that thing happened. I guess it’s to be expected. I’m very happy to be back.

“Happy with the camaraderie. Happy to see people who say it’s nice to see you back. That’s the nice thing about it.”

Bluman, whose return game was at Eden, has been a high school and college basketball official for more than 45 years and at one time served as president of the local chapter of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials.