Portville coach Mike Matz was inside an Olean hospital with his son Colt watching the Portville vs. Salamanca Section VI Class D semifinal football game on May 9, 2021.

As the two supported the Panthers from afar, one of the broadcasters made sure the viewers knew about Colt, giving him multiple shoutouts.

“Is he talking about me?,” Colt asked.

The reply: “Yeah, dude, he’s talking about you.”

The broadcaster sending the well wishes was Tom Prince of WNY Athletics.

It was the type of support the Matz family needed, as Colt would be diagnosed with leukemia that day. Prince felt for the family and has stayed in touch with them over the years, especially regarding Colt. As time passed, a relationship was fostered and an idea was hatched.

Following last year’s successful WNY Athletics Baseball Day to raise money for Depew baseball coach Dennis Crawley’s bout with ALS, Prince thought it would be appropriate to dedicate the 2023 iteration to 12-year-old Colt. On Saturday, at Niagara Falls High School, the idea came to fruition in the form of WNY Athletics Colt 45 Baseball/Softball Day, despite the threat of rain.

“Tom has been a real one since Day One,” Mike Matz said. “He’s always checking in and he’s always had our back.”

The all-day special event featured 32 baseball and softball teams, with spectators, asked to pay $5 upon entry, but some donated more, whether it be $20 or $100.

The inaugural event last year was just for baseball, but softball teams were added this year.

“There’s great teams and great players, but at the end of the day, there are people going through way bigger challenges than winning a game, not to minimize the game, but there are bigger things happening out there,” said Matz, the All-Western New York small schools baseball coach of the year last spring. “It’s just nice to know we’re all out here competing, but it’s not just a game now, we’re here to support Dennis last year, Colt this year, and whomever next year.”

Colt has been diagnosed with leukemia for a second time and is awaiting another transplant. His first transplant was from his younger brother, Jack.

Multiple coaches reminded their teams to cherish their health and the opportunity to play a sport. Colt’s situation was a reminder that life can change when you least expect it. Before Niagara Wheatfield baseball (9-1) was a 4-2 winner against Hamburg (1-7), coach Kevin Schucker kept it all in perspective for his team.

“I’m glad it happened because it’s huge to give back,” Schucker said. “I tell my kids all the time to appreciate the game because the game can be taken away from you at any moment due to an injury or illness. Respect, appreciate and love the game. I believe in small miracles, and I believe that’s why it happened.

“I think it’s awesome. Most importantly we’re for Colt, and secondly, we’re here to show Western New York what we’re made of. I feel like we are one of the better teams and when we play to that we’re tough to beat.”

Orchard Park softball coach Brittany Schermerhorn echoed the same sentiment, after coaching the Quakers (7-1) to a 9-2 win over St. Mary’s (5-2) in a matchup of the top-ranked large school and small school in the coaches polls.

As much as she enjoyed extending the team’s winning streak to six games, she said more was in play.

“I just wanted the girls to take advantage of being on the field and have the opportunity to play this game,” Schermerhorn said. "Some people, unfortunately, like Colt, who we’re all playing for, don’t get opportunities like that. Today was all about being thankful and grateful that you can play with great teammates and have fun. I think this is great because softball has grown so much and it’s being more recognized.”

With droves of people scattered across four fields to watch the 16 games throughout the day, Matz couldn’t believe the outpouring of support for his son.

Prince wore many hats from organizing the event, soliciting teams for interesting matchups, getting to the fields at 6:30 a.m., and at one point helping at the gate. Matz was more than appreciative of it all.

“It’s a little bit surreal,” Matz said. “We’ve met some really great people and unfortunately, great kids that are dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Our big thing has always been illness. It’s not a mythical thing because it happens to people we know and care about. It’s a reminder that this happens to everyone, though it shouldn’t. The fact is people are coming together is raising awareness about Colt and the reality a lot of kids face.”















