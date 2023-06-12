The Fourth Annual Chuck Senn Sr. Senior All-Star Game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Frontier High School in Hamburg.

The game will feature the top senior baseball players in the area and is named for the longtime former Cattaraugus-Little Valley coach.

The Class B state champion Depew baseball team is scheduled to be honored, and the finalists for the Colpoys/Barrows Cup for player of the year will be announced.

Here are the rosters as of Monday, provided by WNY Athletics, which is organizing the game.

American

Andrew Romesser, Akron, P/SS/3B/OF

Kadin Ehmke, Brocton, OF

Justin Ball, Canisius, 2B/SS/3B

Steven Zipp, Canisius, P

Triton Travale, Canisius, C/OF

Braden Lebaron, Cassadaga Valley, OF/INF

Nathaniel Gilbert, City Honors, 3B/1B/OF

Xavier Munn, City Honors, OF/INF

Austin White, CSP, SS/P/2B/OF

Gabe Roth, CSP, P/SS/OF/3B/2B

Trent Burchanowski, CSP, 2B/P/3B

Connor Baker, Eden, C/OF

Noah Panek, Eden, P/INF

Draven DeJesus, Frewsburg, 3B

Alex Pachucinski, Gowanda, P/INF

Cole Herman, Gowanda, P/OF

John Ondus, Gowanda, P/INF

Tyler Smith, Gowanda, P/INF

Jackson Frey, Grand Island, 1B

Riley Masterman, Grand Island, P

David Conklin, Hamburg, P/OF

James Simoncelli, Hamburg, MIF

Nolan Smith, Hamburg, 1B/P

Braden Axelson, Iroquois, 3B/1B

Evan Kohr, Iroquois, CF/SS

Patrick Molnar, Kenmore East, P/1B

Aiden Styles, Lake Shore, CF/P

Jarred Barry, Lockport, P

Dalton Harper, Maryvale, C

Hunter Murphy, Maryvale, P/SS

Josh Magda, Maryvale, P

Jack Radomski, Nichols, P/2B/C

John Boscarino, Nichols, MIF

Mike Zacher, Nichols, OF/3B/C/P

Ryan Donavan, North Tonawanda, C

Sam Heim, North Tonawanda, 3B/LF

Thomas Bates, Olean, SS

Ben Gocella, Orchard Park, C

Robert Leach, Orchard Park, P

Tyler Pohlman, Orchard Park, SS/P

George Kruszka, Pine Valley, C/OF

Drew Langdon, Portville, C

Ben Michalski, St. Francis, SS

Brady Hill, St. Francis, 3B

Matt Gardner, Sweet Home, C

Jeffrey Ralabate, West Seneca East, OF

Cooper Rossano, Williamsville East, SS

Sean Sansone, Williamsville East, 2B

National

Jayden Serotte, Amherst, P/OF

Jon Black, Bishop Timon, 3B/1B/P

Brady Culhane, Clarence, 1B/P

Zack Phillips, Cleveland Hill, P/SS/OF

Eric Woodley, Depew, P/CF

Josh Toolen, Depew, P/SS

Tyler Karnyski, Depew, C

Brady Corbett, Dunkirk, 2B/3B/P

Tyler Karin, Dunkirk, SS/P/2B

Alex Rumfola, East Aurora, P

Dylan Austin, East Aurora, C/INF/P

Matt Cash, Fredonia, P

Micah Davis, Fredonia, OF

Brandon Lobb, Jamestown, 2B/P/C

Charlie Anzalone, Kenmore West, 1B

Nolan Mitchel, Kenmore West, OF

Calvin Kaminski, Lancaster, 2B

Ethan Bak, Lancaster, 1B/P

Jack Harrington, Lancaster, P

Tyler Reese, Lancaster, OF

Vinny Carlo, Lewiston Porter, INF

Connor Burkestone, Niagara Falls, 3B/P

Domenic Hickok, Niagara Falls, OF

Jude Lowry, Niagara Falls, P/3B

Jacob Smith, Niagara Wheatfield, P

Nick Paszt, Niagara Wheatfield, 3B/C

Tyler Scwartzkopf, Niagara Wheatfield, P/SS

Ethan Warner, Pioneer, P

Thomas Russo, Roy-Hart, P/3B

Jaxon Tarr, Salamanca, C/INF

Zaron Tucker, Salamanca, 3B/P

Kam Sakpal, Silver Creek, 1B/OF

Dustin Hendrix, Southwestern, SS/3B/P/1B/OF

Jackson Crone, Springville, OF

Tanner Lux, Springville, 2B

Anthony Greco, St. Joseph’s, OF/1B/2B/SS

Brendan Bucello, St. Joseph’s, 3B/SS

Derek Onevelo, St. Joseph’s, C

Josh Eagle, St. Joseph’s, OF

Tim Campbell, St. Mary’s, OF

Andrew Hearn, Starpoint, CF/P

Sean Duffy, Starpoint, P

Tyler Milleville, Starpoint, 1B

Johnray Hasfurter, West Seneca West, P/3B

Chris Kramer, Williamsville North, INF

Cole Schraufstetter, Williamsville North, INF

Cooper Sackel, Williamsville South, P/1B

Jack Chrzanowski, Williamsville South, OF