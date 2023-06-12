The Fourth Annual Chuck Senn Sr. Senior All-Star Game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Frontier High School in Hamburg.
The game will feature the top senior baseball players in the area and is named for the longtime former Cattaraugus-Little Valley coach.
The Class B state champion Depew baseball team is scheduled to be honored, and the finalists for the Colpoys/Barrows Cup for player of the year will be announced.
Here are the rosters as of Monday, provided by WNY Athletics, which is organizing the game.
American
Andrew Romesser, Akron, P/SS/3B/OF
Kadin Ehmke, Brocton, OF
Justin Ball, Canisius, 2B/SS/3B
Steven Zipp, Canisius, P
Triton Travale, Canisius, C/OF
Braden Lebaron, Cassadaga Valley, OF/INF
Nathaniel Gilbert, City Honors, 3B/1B/OF
Xavier Munn, City Honors, OF/INF
Austin White, CSP, SS/P/2B/OF
Gabe Roth, CSP, P/SS/OF/3B/2B
Trent Burchanowski, CSP, 2B/P/3B
Connor Baker, Eden, C/OF
Noah Panek, Eden, P/INF
Draven DeJesus, Frewsburg, 3B
Alex Pachucinski, Gowanda, P/INF
Cole Herman, Gowanda, P/OF
John Ondus, Gowanda, P/INF
Tyler Smith, Gowanda, P/INF
Jackson Frey, Grand Island, 1B
Riley Masterman, Grand Island, P
David Conklin, Hamburg, P/OF
James Simoncelli, Hamburg, MIF
Nolan Smith, Hamburg, 1B/P
Braden Axelson, Iroquois, 3B/1B
Evan Kohr, Iroquois, CF/SS
Patrick Molnar, Kenmore East, P/1B
Aiden Styles, Lake Shore, CF/P
Jarred Barry, Lockport, P
Dalton Harper, Maryvale, C
Hunter Murphy, Maryvale, P/SS
Josh Magda, Maryvale, P
Jack Radomski, Nichols, P/2B/C
John Boscarino, Nichols, MIF
Mike Zacher, Nichols, OF/3B/C/P
Ryan Donavan, North Tonawanda, C
Sam Heim, North Tonawanda, 3B/LF
Thomas Bates, Olean, SS
Ben Gocella, Orchard Park, C
Robert Leach, Orchard Park, P
Tyler Pohlman, Orchard Park, SS/P
George Kruszka, Pine Valley, C/OF
Drew Langdon, Portville, C
Ben Michalski, St. Francis, SS
Brady Hill, St. Francis, 3B
Matt Gardner, Sweet Home, C
Jeffrey Ralabate, West Seneca East, OF
Cooper Rossano, Williamsville East, SS
Sean Sansone, Williamsville East, 2B
National
Jayden Serotte, Amherst, P/OF
Jon Black, Bishop Timon, 3B/1B/P
Brady Culhane, Clarence, 1B/P
Zack Phillips, Cleveland Hill, P/SS/OF
Eric Woodley, Depew, P/CF
Josh Toolen, Depew, P/SS
Tyler Karnyski, Depew, C
Brady Corbett, Dunkirk, 2B/3B/P
Tyler Karin, Dunkirk, SS/P/2B
Alex Rumfola, East Aurora, P
Dylan Austin, East Aurora, C/INF/P
Matt Cash, Fredonia, P
Micah Davis, Fredonia, OF
Brandon Lobb, Jamestown, 2B/P/C
Charlie Anzalone, Kenmore West, 1B
Nolan Mitchel, Kenmore West, OF
Calvin Kaminski, Lancaster, 2B
Ethan Bak, Lancaster, 1B/P
Jack Harrington, Lancaster, P
Tyler Reese, Lancaster, OF
Vinny Carlo, Lewiston Porter, INF
Connor Burkestone, Niagara Falls, 3B/P
Domenic Hickok, Niagara Falls, OF
Jude Lowry, Niagara Falls, P/3B
Jacob Smith, Niagara Wheatfield, P
Nick Paszt, Niagara Wheatfield, 3B/C
Tyler Scwartzkopf, Niagara Wheatfield, P/SS
Ethan Warner, Pioneer, P
Thomas Russo, Roy-Hart, P/3B
Jaxon Tarr, Salamanca, C/INF
Zaron Tucker, Salamanca, 3B/P
Kam Sakpal, Silver Creek, 1B/OF
Dustin Hendrix, Southwestern, SS/3B/P/1B/OF
Jackson Crone, Springville, OF
Tanner Lux, Springville, 2B
Anthony Greco, St. Joseph’s, OF/1B/2B/SS
Brendan Bucello, St. Joseph’s, 3B/SS
Derek Onevelo, St. Joseph’s, C
Josh Eagle, St. Joseph’s, OF
Tim Campbell, St. Mary’s, OF
Andrew Hearn, Starpoint, CF/P
Sean Duffy, Starpoint, P
Tyler Milleville, Starpoint, 1B
Johnray Hasfurter, West Seneca West, P/3B
Chris Kramer, Williamsville North, INF
Cole Schraufstetter, Williamsville North, INF
Cooper Sackel, Williamsville South, P/1B
Jack Chrzanowski, Williamsville South, OF
