'Baseball Day' scheduled in support of Depew coach Dennis Crawley

"WNY Athletics Baseball Day" is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, at Niagara Falls High School, high school sports website WNYAthletics.com announced Tuesday.
The day will be dedicated to raising funds for Depew baseball coach Dennis Crawley, who’s been dealing with ALS since last year. Crawley was diagnosed with the disease in August 2021 and is the 27th member of his family over three generations to receive such a diagnosis.
The event will feature 16 teams competing in eight games at two of the Wolverines’ fields.
Field 1 schedule
10:30 a.m.: Depew vs. Gowanda.
1 p.m.: West Seneca West vs. City Honors.
3:30 p.m.: Orchard Park vs. St. Francis.
People are also reading…
6 p.m.: St. Joe’s vs. Williamsville East.
Field two schedule
10:30 a.m.: Niagara Falls vs. Nichols.
1 p.m.: Hamburg vs. St. Mary’s.
3:30 p.m.: Canisius vs. Portville.
6 p.m.: Williamsville North vs. Iroquois.