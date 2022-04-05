 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Baseball Day' scheduled in support of Depew coach Dennis Crawley

Depew Orchard Park Baseball

Depew baseball coach Dennis Crawley Jr. goes over the ground rules with umpires, Orchard Park players and coaches at Cayuga Heights Elementary School on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

"WNY Athletics Baseball Day" is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, at Niagara Falls High School, high school sports website WNYAthletics.com announced Tuesday.

The day will be dedicated to raising funds for Depew baseball coach Dennis Crawley, who’s been dealing with ALS since last year. Crawley was diagnosed with the disease in August 2021 and is the 27th member of his family over three generations to receive such a diagnosis.

The event will feature 16 teams competing in eight games at two of the Wolverines’ fields.

Field 1 schedule

10:30 a.m.: Depew vs. Gowanda.

1 p.m.: West Seneca West vs. City Honors.

3:30 p.m.: Orchard Park vs. St. Francis.

People are also reading…

6 p.m.: St. Joe’s vs. Williamsville East.

Field two schedule

10:30 a.m.: Niagara Falls vs. Nichols.

1 p.m.: Hamburg vs. St. Mary’s.

3:30 p.m.: Canisius vs. Portville.

6 p.m.: Williamsville North vs. Iroquois.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ceremonial first pitch at Buffalo Bisons opening day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News