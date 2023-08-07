Ava Plezia didn’t plan a timeline of when she wanted to commit to play college soccer. All the Williamsville South forward told college coaches was she would know when the time felt “right.”

That time came Sunday.

Plezia gave a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky on Sunday, a little more than a month and half after she first reached out to coaches. Plezia will be a junior this fall, and she made an official visit Aug. 4 to Kentucky before she committed to the Wildcats on Sunday when she returned to Western New York.

“Kentucky just felt like it was right, and I love the coaches so much and it just felt like I can 100 percent see myself playing there,” Plezia said. “I just knew that I was ready to commit.”

“I'm super excited to go there,” she added.

Because of NCAA rules, June 15 was the first date Plezia was able to speak with the Wildcats coaches and she immediately connected with them. In those conversations, they talked about finding an ideal date for an official visit and gave Plezia the opportunity to learn more the school and program.

Though she had never contacted the coaching staff at Kentucky until June 15, she knew the program was interested through her club coach, Eric Dade, who coaches Plezia on the Western New York Flash 07 ECNL team. She had also done some ID camps, which provide players to get a feel of playing collegiately while simultaneously being assessed, at multiple programs, but said she wasn’t even able to say hello to the coaches because of NCAA rules.

Plezia had been talking to some other programs as well, including Xavier, Mississippi State and Indiana. She said she found it “hard” to navigate the recruitment process at times when scheduling visits since some schools would allow only official visits in a certain window.

She made only one other official visit, to the University at Buffalo in early August, just before she visited the Wildcats. She had other visits lined up for later in August but decided to cancel them.

“I didn't need to go to them because I knew Kentucky was the place for me,” Plezia said. “Kentucky checked all of the boxes. They’re a very good program and they're only going to get better. I really liked the players on the team and the campus was so nice. I just really love everything about the school and the team's culture.”

Plezia returns to Williamsville South after she scored 29 of the team’s 79 goals and added 11 assists as a sophomore while serving as the team’s captain. She helped the Billies to a 12-5 record before West Seneca West defeated Williamsville South 2-1 in the Section VI Class A tournament in the pre-quarterfinal round.

An All-Western New York first team selection and a Class A all-state second team selection, Plezia was just one of two sophomores named to the All-WNY first team last fall. The forward, who has been on the varsity teams since eighth grade, has scored at least 20 goals in each of her three varsity seasons with Williamsville South.

With the WNY Flash at the ECNL level – which stands for Elite Clubs National Level and is one of the top youth developmental leagues in the nation – Plezia accounts for about a third of her club team’s goals. She’s been with the club program since fifth grade, beginning with the pre-ECNL level before transitioning to the ECNL level.

Plezia said the speed of play in her club level will help prepare her for the collegiate game. She said her WNY Flash coaches have helped her prepare for the physical and mental aspects of the college level. Furthermore, she said her IQ as a forward has improved, especially with timing her runs as forward and making sure she’s onside.

“I think the work is just getting started because knowing there's high expectations (at Kentucky),” Plezia said. “It's in the SEC and I think I just need to continue to work on my weaknesses and keep working, doing things on my own to make sure I'm prepared for playing there.”

Panaro commits to Niagara baseball

Carmen Panaro, a senior pitcher and outfielder from Williamsville East, committed to Niagara University for baseball Aug. 2. This past season as a junior, he was named to the ECIC II first team and was an All-WNY Large Schools second-team selection.

He helped advance the Flames to the Class A state semifinals, and pitched a combined two-hitter with Brian Smith in a 13-0 win against Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Far West Regional. Williamsville East finished the season 19-4.

"A big thank you goes out to my family, baseball coaches, and trainers for encouraging and supporting me," he wrote on social media.

Per his Prep Baseball Report page, Panaro has an average exit velocity of 81.9 mph. His fastball, changeup and curveball range is between 78-81, 65-66 and 68-70 miles per hour, respectively.

Panaro's father, Carmen Panaro, Sr., played baseball at McKinley High School and was a catcher at Niagara. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the 59th round of the 1996 draft. In 1996, he played with the Diamondbacks in Arizona’s rookie league before playing with High Desert in the Class A California League in 1997.

The national letter of intent signing period for baseball is Nov. 8, 2023, to Aug. 1. 2024.

Connor Morris commits to Erie Community College for baseball

Morris, a senior catcher and first baseman from Niagara Falls High School, committed Sunday to Erie Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association on Sunday. Morris also plays for the Niagara Thunderwolves program.

Morris contributed to a Niagara Falls team that finished the season 14-4-1 overall and 13-2 in the Niagara Frontier League. Niagara Falls advanced to the Class A Section VI semifinals before losing to a walk off against Lancaster, 4-3.