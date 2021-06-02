Ava Plata delivers in the clutch as Nichols wins MMAA girls lacrosse championship

Clutch players don’t shy away from big moments. They step up in them.
Ava Plata, Lyla Allen and a host of other Nichols girls lacrosse players did just that Wednesday. Because of that, the Vikings not only celebrated a championship moment, but a historic one, too.
Plata’s goal with 70 seconds left broke an 11-11 tie just after Sacred Heart had erased a two-goal deficit. Plata then helped the Vikings win the ensuing draw to give them the opportunity to milk every last second of clock until Plata’s buzzer-beating goal clinched a 13-11 triumph in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association girls lacrosse championship at Strauss Truscott Turf Field at the Nichols School.
“I saw the ball and gave it my all (to get it),” Plata said. “I think we were lucky we had everybody going for the ball. … It (winning) means so much. It’s awesome to win it for our seniors. Everybody stepped up and did their roles and kept composed out there.”
The title is Nichols’ first in its first season in the Monsignor Martin High School Association and fourth postseason championship in its history. They own three Midwest Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association championships, the last coming in 2016.
The Vikings were unable to play in that league this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various travel restrictions. Normally, Nichols would play teams from Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Canada and New York. They’d also play the top public schools in Section VI.
Covid-19 forced Nichols into making alternate plans. Monsignor Martin Came to the team’s aid by giving them a league schedule and postseason opportunity.
“It’s wonderful to be able to have a season at all,” said longtime Vikings coach Beth Stone. “Last year losing it (because of the pandemic) was really tough. … Being able to play this season was huge for them. … It was great for the Monsignor Martin league to let us play and we are very grateful and thankful. And it’s wonderful to be able to win a championship. This one is very sweet for all these kids.”
Even more so because how this high-scoring, physical contest ended. No team led by more than two goals. The game featured 10 ties, with Nichols moving ahead for good on the 11th lead change thanks to Plata. The junior and verbal commit to the University of Connecticut deposited three goals, with the biggie coming when the Vikings were a bit wobbly.
After the Sharks scored twice in 30 seconds to tie things at 11-11, they seemingly gained control of the ensuing faceoff. However, a Sacred Heart player collided with another player giving chase for the ball and lost it. A lightning-fast Plata pounced on the loose ball and almost turned it into a breakaway chance if not for being fouled from behind. Off the ensuing restart from in front of the cage, Plata made no mistake depositing a high shot past the goalie for her 40th goal of the season.
Stone's Nichols lacrosse teams won Midwest Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association titles in 2011, 2014 and 2016 and reached the finals in 2010 and 2017.
“She’s a very determined player,” Stone said. “She’s great on ground balls, runs through the ball at full speed and has a great stick, so she’s very good at picking that ball up and going forward with it. That’s what she did there. … She loves having the pressure on her on those free position shots and she’s worked on that shot over and over again.”
Allen finished with five goals and two assists and finished her junior year with 60 goals, according to stats at MaxPreps. She scored four of the Vikings’ first five goals Wednesday. But the Sacred Heart girls, who dropped both regular-season meetings to Nichols but are no strangers to winning it all as an underdog (see its 2018 win over Mount St. Mary), opened the scoring in this one and went toe to toe with the Vikings. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime.
Senior Georgia Stockman scored five times for the Sharks (12-3), including the game-tying goal with 90 seconds left. That came after Maria Salvo’s second goal of the game pulled them within 11-10.
But in the end, it just wasn’t Sacred Heart’s season.
Ellie Simmons, an ice hockey goalie in her first season of lacrosse, finished with 14 saves for Nichols.
“I’m just glad we were able to finish the game with good sportsmanship and we were able to hang in there until the end,” said Butler-bound Sacred Heart senior Kayleigh Colleary.