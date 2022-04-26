Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Festival in Buffalo; local WNY high school teams to compete

The USA Rugby 2022 Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

The tournament is in Western New York for the first time and is being hosted by Buffalo Rugby Club and the Empire Geographic Union. Matches begin at 10 a.m. each day and admission is free.

The Atlantic Super Regional event coincides with the senior men’s and women’s national championship playoffs, with 24 teams from the Mid-Atlantic states represented.

The Buffalo RC men are looking to advance to the "Elite Eight" for the first time since 2019, and for the sixth time in club history. The team will play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Washington RFC, with the winner to advance to the Division II championship at 4 p.m. Sunday against either a team from Boston or Doylestown, Pa.

"We are very excited to showcase the Buffalo and Western New York area as the local host of this year's Atlantic Super Regional," Jeff Qualey, of Buffalo Rugby Club, said in a news release. "We thank Empire GU, USA Rugby, and the Town of Aurora for working with us to host this event. WNY has a large rugby community from youth, high school, and college to men's and women's clubs. We are excited to share our local passion with the rest of the Atlantic conferences."

Men's teams will compete in four divisions, and women's teams in three. The men's winners in Division I, II and III and the women's winners in Division I and II will advance to the USA Rugby National Championship Series final four. Knox Farm is one of four regional sites.

The winners in Division III women and Division IV men are named Atlantic North Super Regional champions.

"As the first Union to host the Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Festival, Empire GU is committed to delivering a professionally produced event," Ken Pape, president of Empire GU, said in a statement. "Buffalo Rugby Club will be a fantastic local host for this event, and Western New York is the perfect setting to welcome a premier rugby event. We encourage current and emerging fans of our sport to join us for what will be a great weekend of competition and camaraderie."

Four Western New York high school teams will compete in a showcase, with the Kenmore and Hamburg girls meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the Canisius and Kenmore boys playing at 2 p.m. Sunday.

