Athlete for all seasons, St. Francis' Peyton Consigli is happy to be playing baseball

This year for high school athletes has been unique, especially for those who have been seemingly competing nonstop since Feb. 1 – the start of high-risk sports for the winter season.
St. Francis three-sport star Peyton Consigli is among them, but doesn’t mind the busy pace. It beats inactivity, something no athlete, especially a senior, wanted to experience this year.
While waiting for the chance to play his best sport, baseball, Consigli shined on the basketball and volleyball courts for the Red Raiders. He earned first team All-Catholic honors in both and also garnered second team All-Western New York in basketball. During hoops season, the 6-foot-4 Consigli averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
“It’s been interesting,” Consigli said before a recent baseball game at Williamsville East. “It’s a change from what we’ve done in the past. It’s actually been a blessing to just play sports at all this year. In the national pandemic, I really enjoyed it. I’m thankful for this year.”
Consigli, who will pitch for Canisius College, is thankful he has a chance to play perhaps his strongest sport for the Red Raiders for the first time since his sophomore year – when he went 2-1 on the mound and batted .341.
This is no ordinary final season for Mack. It’s a busy one filled with a series of job interviews, as a parade of MLB scouts roll though just to size him up one more time.
He was 2-1 in four starts heading into Thursday’s nonleague game against McQuaid. He has yielded 10 hits and struck out 25 in 21.2 innings. He was leading the Red Raiders in home runs (three) and RBIs (18).
While waiting for a chance to return to the diamond, all Consigli did was work out. When the opportunity to play sports for St. Francis presented itself, all he did was dig in with delight as the basketball and volleyball workouts strengthened his leg muscles, which is important for a pitcher. He plays the outfield when doesn’t pitch.
Though he had success playing the other sports, "it’s a great feeling to play baseball, again,” he said.
“I’ve enjoyed (playing) all three. … It’s good to mix in a different type of sport and not stay in the same pattern,” he added.
Longtime St. Francis coach Paul Bartell did not have too many chances to work with Consigli during the most restrictive portions of the pandemic, but has noticed the improvement from his sophomore season.
Senior pitcher Julianne Bolton faced 21 batters and struck out all of them Monday during the Red Devils’ 12-0 victory over Frontier.
Consigli mixes in a nice curve and change-up with a fastball that hovers in the mid to upper 80s. He topped out at 89 mph during a winter throwing session.
“Everything he does, he works pretty hard,” Bartell said. “It’s pretty evident he’s a plus athlete every time he steps on the field. Relative to his peers, he’s at the next level (as an athlete). Baseball happens to be the sport that he’s moving on to in college.”
Bartell said Consigli has shown a trend for getting better and better with experience and believes that will continue with the Golden Griffins.
“As he progresses, he has the frame when he gets to his junior year, I think he has a shot (to be drafted),” Bartell said.
Until then, Consigli wants to enjoy the time he has left as a member of the Red Raiders. The team opens the Georgetown Cup playoffs with the rest of the Monsignor Martin teams on Monday. St. Joe’s and Canisius have byes into the semifinals. Seedings for the postseason won’t be determined until St. Mary’s and Nichols play their regular-season finale Friday.
Williamsville East began the week by registering its 33rd consecutive win, a 4-3 win Monday against Iroquois.
St. Mary’s, the defending champion, still has a chance to tie St. Francis for third in the standings. If that happens, then a coin flip will be used to determine the No. 3 and 4 seeds. Best-of-3 semifinals are Wednesday with two games. A decisive third game, if necessary, would follow Thursday. The Georgetown Cup best-of-3 championship series begins June 7.
St. Francis last won the Cup in 2018.
“We’re looking good, we’re looking strong,” Consigli said. “We’re excited and we’re ready to play.”
Rallying for Colt
The baseball community is a tight-knit group and wastes little time coming to the aid of a fellow member during times of need. It is rallying behind 10-year-old Colt Metz, the son of longtime Portville coach Mike Metz.
A month ago, Colt was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently receiving in-patient treatment at Oishei Children’s Hospital, his father said.
As a show of support in Colt’s fight against the illness, teams in the Southern Tier have been wearing orange arm bands. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness.
Also, a sporting goods store in Jamestown (Jock Shop) and another in Olean (Sports Locker) are selling T-shirts that read Colt 45 Strong with an orange ribbon, with portions of the proceeds going toward Colt’s medical expenses, according to Metz. Wrist bands are also available.
Randy Marsh of Jock Shop, Sean O’Connell from Sports Locker and Lynne Weimer of Portville Central Schools organized three different shirt orders to overwhelming responses, Metz said.
“It’s really awesome what people are doing,” said Mike Metz, who has been coaching on game days with Colt's insistence, but has missed practices while spending time either with Colt or while taking care of 6-year-old son Jack at home when his wife is in Buffalo with Colt. “I’ve gotten messages from other coaches and players. They call it a coaching fraternity. You’re rivals in the field, but off the field we’re good friends. This is just what we do for each other when we need it.”
The Panthers are off to a 5-0 start.
Also, the Portville football team wore orange socks and had orange 45 decals on all helmets in support of Colt’s fight during its playoff game earlier this month.
Odds and ends
• The question is when will Evan Chaffee of Hamburg get to face potential MLB first-round pick Joe Mack of Williamsville East. Chaffee, a junior and Alabama commit, could pitch either the Friday or Saturday game next week when the ECIC II rivals meet for a home-and-home series. The teams play at 5:30 p.m. in Hamburg and have a short turnaround with a noon start time Saturday at the Williamsville East Sports Complex. As of Thursday, both teams are unbeaten in league play.
• Both Medina and Roy-Hart are unbeaten with 5-0 records, but it’ll be a long time before the Niagara-Orleans League rivals separated by a roughly 15-minute bus ride battle each other on the field. The teams won’t meet until June 10 in Middleport. The rematch is Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at Vets Park in Medina.
• The Monsignor Martin playoffs may be set to begin Monday, but the Section VI postseason is still a few weeks away. The seeding meeting is June 18. The tournament begins June 21 with the top eight in each of the seven classifications via power points qualifying for the tournament.