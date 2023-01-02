 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At 8-0, Niagara Falls stays unanimous No. 1 in News large schools boys basketball rankings

  • Updated
Niagara Falls at St. Joe's Basketball

Niagara Falls Omarion Ralands (1) drives to the basket as St. Joe's Jay’Meir Goosby defends (1) during a basketball game at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo on Dec. 20, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here is this week's Buffalo News large schools basketball poll (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Niagara Falls (7)   AA 8-0 70 1
 2.  Amherst    A2  5-2 63 2 
 3.  Jamestown AA  4-0 54  5 
 4.  St. Joe's MM 4-4 50   3
 5.  Canisius  MM  3-2 43  4 
 6.  Health Sciences  AA 6-1  35 6
 7.  St. Francis MM  3-3 24  7 
 8.  McKinley  A1 5-1  17  N/R
 9t.  Niagara Wheatfield  A1  4-3  8 8  
 9t.  Williamsville North AA  5-2   8  N/R 
Others        
  Lockport AA  4-4   7  N/R 
  South Park   A2  7-1   4  10 
  International Prep A1 6-2   1  N/R 
  North Tonawanda  A1  3-3    1 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius oach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

