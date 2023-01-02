At 8-0, Niagara Falls stays unanimous No. 1 in News large schools boys basketball rankings

Here is this week's Buffalo News large schools basketball poll (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Niagara Falls (7)
|AA
|8-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Amherst
|A2
|5-2
|63
|2
|3.
|Jamestown
|AA
|4-0
|54
|5
|4.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|4-4
|50
|3
|5.
|Canisius
|MM
|3-2
|43
|4
|6.
|Health Sciences
|AA
|6-1
|35
|6
|7.
|St. Francis
|MM
|3-3
|24
|7
|8.
|McKinley
|A1
|5-1
|17
|N/R
|9t.
|Niagara Wheatfield
|A1
|4-3
|8
|8
|9t.
|Williamsville North
|AA
|5-2
|8
|N/R
|Others
|Lockport
|AA
|4-4
|7
|N/R
|South Park
|A2
|7-1
|4
|10
|International Prep
|A1
|6-2
|1
|N/R
|North Tonawanda
|A1
|3-3
|1
|N/R
People are also reading…
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius oach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).