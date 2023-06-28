Lily Zhang, a 14-year-old from Williamsville, captured the 93rd New York State Women’s Amateur title this week at Corning Country Club, becoming the second-youngest player to win the event.

The youngest is Megan Grehan, who won at 13 in 2002 and repeated in 2003. She later played at Vanderbilt and on the LPGA tour.

Zhang, who belongs to Park Country Club, won by six strokes after an even-par 72 in the final round Tuesday. She finished the tournament at 8-over par with scores of 77-75-72 for a total of 224.

“Before the round I felt very calm,” Zhang said. “I knew where my game was and how it stood against the rest of the field. ... Just getting into that rhythm of getting on the green and making pars."

Zhang, a freshman at Nichols, will have a busy July, competing in the Women’s Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club followed by the NYS Girls’ Junior Championship at the Lake Placid Club. Zhang was the runner-up at the Girls’ Junior in 2021 and 2022.

Zhang is ranked No. 218, according to the American Junior Golf Association and was named an All-American in 2021.

She’s created a name for herself in the world of golf by winning the NYS Girls PGA Junior Championship last year, along with setting a women’s record at the Elkdale Country Club, and winning junior tour events at the Orchard Park Country Club, Lake View Country Club, and the Terry Hills Golf Course.

According to her AJGA profile, this year she placed seventh in the TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star, 17th in the Memorial Junior, and tied for 18th in the Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational.