As MLB draft approaches, Sunday won’t be just ‘another day in the life of Joe Mack'

Joe Mack’s high school baseball season ended June 26, when the Williamsville East baseball team won the Section VI Class A-1 championship. Mack had also officially finished high school earlier that day, having received his diploma.
It was a day for a short-lived celebration because the Flames catcher has since zigzagged across the eastern half of the United States for final auditions before what could become the start of his professional baseball career. Despite limited rest, Mack has no sound of fatigue in his voice.
“I’ve crammed in a lot in the last two weeks, but it’s been manageable,” Mack told The News this week. “I didn’t go out of state once during the whole baseball season at East. Everything I did was in New York, and I stayed local.”
Mack discussed his itinerary during the final week before the Major League Baseball draft, as he and his family were on a seven-hour drive between Cincinnati and Atlanta. Mack worked out Tuesday morning for the Cincinnati Reds, then planned to work out for the Atlanta Braves the next day in Georgia.
A week earlier, Mack was in Dunedin, Fla., where he worked out for the Toronto Blue Jays. Though he was invited to at least 12 predraft workouts, he participated in only three. Somewhere in there, Mack squeezed in a Fourth of July celebration with his friends.
His next destination is Denver, site of the MLB draft, which begins at 7 p.m. Sunday. Various mock drafts have projected the 6-foot-1 catcher as a mid- to late-first-round selection. In a mock draft published June 30, MLB.com projected the San Diego Padres would pick Mack at No. 27. A CBS Sports mock draft on June 25 projected that the Chicago White Sox would take him at No. 22.
Mack could be the fourth player from the Buffalo area to be selected in the first round and the first since the New York Yankees selected Williamsville South’s Matt Winters at 24th overall in 1978. The Cleveland Indians drafted Rick Manning out of LaSalle High School at No. 2 in the 1972 draft, and the Houston Astros selected Martin Cott from Hutch-Tech third overall in the 1968 draft.
“This is exciting,” Mack said. “I’ve got to represent Buffalo and put it on the map, and being able to be a part of that is an amazing thing. I get to show that no matter where you are from, you can do whatever you want.”
A first-round selection will bring a big paycheck – and a big decision. He has accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Clemson, but first-round draft picks are in line to earn millions. Nine teams have bonus pools of at least $10 million, and bonuses for first-round picks, according to MLB.com, can range from $8,415,300 (Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft) to $2,424,600 (Los Angeles Dodgers, who select 29th).
“I’m concentrating on the predraft workouts right now and focusing on that,” Mack said. “We’ll see what happens when draft day happens.”
Mack's older brother, Charlie, considers the path that has brought Joe to this point, and the fact that he always gave his brother the same piece of advice: Invest in your work ethic, push the limits of what you can do, and stick to the path you believe in.
"We've been working at this our whole lives," said Charlie Mack, who is playing this season in Fort Myers, Fla., for the Minnesota Twins' low-A affiliate. "Along the way, we must have been doing something right. I tell him, 'don’t let anyone ever change you, from a personal to a professional standpoint. Keep working hard, because the next level is not easy.'
"It’s going to be an awesome journey, whatever is next for him."
‘I think he’s ready for this’
Mack and his family have known for a while that this moment was coming, though, that hasn't quelled the anticipation. Last summer, even without a high school baseball season, Prep Baseball Report ranked Mack as the top prospect in New York, and the No. 2 catcher in the country among the Class of 2021 prospects.
Mack has played varsity baseball at Williamsville East since the seventh grade, and Clemson offered him a scholarship in the summer of 2017. Mack is from a family of athletes, too. The Twins drafted his older brother, Charlie, in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. His sister, Christy, plays softball at the University of Hartford.
“I think he’s ready for this,” said Ronnie Bernick, a former Canisius baseball player who has trained Mack at Hot Corner Athletics in East Amherst. “I think he’s prepared. I think he is the guy who has a really good shot at this, at making it. He’s put himself in this position to be at this point, since he was 12 years old. But he knows and the people who are close to him know that this Sunday will be a day to enjoy, but that the real work is about to begin. If he signs for the money, he’s not going to be a nobody. He will have eyes on him.”
Three years ago, Charlie Mack knew he would be drafted. He wasn't sure where in the draft he would be selected; he was taking practice cuts on a Tuesday afternoon in June of 2018 when he found out the Twins had selected him.
"It was a lot more up in the air for me, probably less than Joe," Charlie Mack said. "It was about waiting and seeing for me, where with Joe, he's getting after it. There was more stress the first time. There was a little bit of a fear factor for me, but for me and my family, and now Joe going through it, it helps prepare you for the second time.
"I think Joe is very conscious of what’s going on. I think he’s living in the moment, every step of the way. He loves every minute of it."
But Joe Mack wasn’t in a rush to get to this point. Before he could get to this week, he still had to complete his senior year of high school – in an academic year that was drastically modified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It didn’t stop Mack from preparing to play baseball. It also didn’t keep him from playing basketball or volleyball, albeit in a busy final semester.
“He loves everything he does,” Bernick said. “He loves basketball. He loves volleyball. He absolutely loves baseball. None of this was ever work for him.
"Those kinds of days, it’s just another day in the life of Joe Mack.”
When baseball season approached this spring, Mack wanted to make up for lost time, but also wanted to make the most of his senior year.
“He embraced it all,” Williamsville East baseball coach Chris Gruarin said. “He wanted to be a part of the basketball team and the volleyball team and he wanted to give those teams everything, and he did. I remember the prom. The day of the prom, he was out on the field, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. getting work in. The balance of his schedule was pretty remarkable for an 18-year-old kid. He found the time for things, to get a workout going, to get swings in, to practice, and really, he did such a good job of that time management. He made time for work, and for fun. He did a great job. He embraced that whole idea of, ‘This is my final semester of my senior year, but I am going to get serious about my future.’ ”
During baseball season, Mack did workouts on his own or with Bernick, prior to Williamsville East’s late-afternoon baseball practices. When volleyball season and baseball practices overlapped in May, he bounced between the gym and the baseball field.
He never let himself get overwhelmed, either, by the attention on him with packs of scouts at most Flames baseball games or by the fact that he had to shuttle among so many places and do so many things.
Support Local Journalism
“He trusted all the work he did in the offseason, and what he’s done his whole life,” Gruarin said. “He’s continuously putting in the work, even in doing simple catching drills every day.
“But from a mental standpoint, he approached it like he wanted to work hard and he wanted to have fun with it. He did so well. Countless games, after the game, he’s hitting in the cage, and it says a lot about his personality and his work ethic.”
‘He just hit’
Mack enters the draft rated as the No. 3 draft-eligible catcher by MLB.com, behind Henry Davis of the University of Louisville and Harry Ford of North Cobb, Ga.
Baseball America noted that while Mack did not play high school baseball during his junior year, he shined on the showcase circuit last summer, playing for the East Cobb Astros travel team, which is based in Georgia. Mack showed his consistency on that summer circuit, particularly as a hitter.
“You are facing the best pitchers in the country, game after game,” said Jim Callis, a senior writer for MLB.com’s MLB Pipeline. “I really think Joe laid down the groundwork last summer.
“He just hit. A lot of hitters are beating up on local high school competition, and it’s not like you’re facing professional-caliber pitching every time. You’re seeing guys who are throwing in the mid-90s and some have a changeup or a certain spin on a breaking ball. Joe just hit everywhere he went, and he is a good defender, too. He sees well and has a strong arm.”
Mack also was selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic in September in Oklahoma City, surviving a tryout process that began with 300 players and featured cuts to 80 and then the final 40.
Mack, Bernick said, also listened to the advice that scouts and advisors were giving him on how to improve mechanically or physically, and instead of scoffing at it, he took it to heart.
“One thing with Joe is that he is very humble and he’s very coachable,” said Bernick, who owns Hot Corner Athletics. “That separates him. He could easily look at people and say, ‘I know what I’m doing, I don’t have to listen to you.' But he knew what he needed to work on, what scouts were saying and he knew what he needed to do to get better. And doing all that, he shot up the draft rankings.”
Callis noted that early in the high school season in May, Mack wasn’t hitting as well has he had during the summer.
“He changed the way he set up at the plate, and his hands were too low, and scouts didn’t like his swing,” Callis said. “But he made adjustments and went back to being that guy that people loved as a prospect last summer.”
Mack hit .500 with 22 RBIs, eight doubles and eight home runs and scored 41 runs for the Flames as a senior and repeated as the Coaches' All-Western New York Player of the Year, an honor he also won in 2019 as a sophomore.
Those first few games of the high school season may have caught Mack off-guard, but only to a point.
"It was his first time with a lot of people watching his games, and a lot of high-level scouts around him," Charlie Mack said. "But he got more comfortable as that happened and he adapted quickly. He’s one of the quickest learners I’ve ever been around."
‘They’re expecting you to do well’
Throughout his travels – whether it’s been to Hamburg or to somewhere on the other side of the country – Joe Mack has reveled in the opportunities baseball has given him.
The last year has also daunted him a little bit. When asked what the most nerve-wracking part of his journey, he paused for a few seconds.
“You’re going to different places, you’re meeting new people you don’t know,” Mack said. “They’re watching you play baseball, and they’re expecting you to do well.”
But through his even-keeled nature, he has learned how to balance the enjoyment with whatever anxiety that has come with preparing for the MLB draft.
“I’ve found a rhythm in that, though,” he said. “I know when it’s time to go to work, and I know when it’s time to chill out and relax a bit. I’ve found a groove, and I’m just sticking with it.”
It’s never not been busy, though, particularly in the last few weeks.
Mack took a quick break at home late this week but he and his family were scheduled to fly to Denver on Saturday morning. The draft begins Sunday and will lead into Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities at Coors Field.
“To be in that environment, it’s pretty awesome,” Mack said. “To think about it, it gives me chills. I’m super, super excited and I know that whatever happens, happens. I’m happy to go, either way. And I get to watch the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game while I’m there.”
What happens during and after this weekend will change his future, something he got to see when his brother was drafted. Charlie Mack also had signed to play at Clemson and waited until the deadline in July 2018 before deciding to sign with the Twins rather than going to college when he was offered almost double the amount slotted for his draft position.
“I’ve talked to my brother a lot about this, and he’s told me a bunch of things about how it goes down,” Mack said. “There are different angles that you have to look at ... Be happy, though. That’s what Charlie says.”