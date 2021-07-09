As MLB draft approaches, Sunday won’t be just ‘another day in the life of Joe Mack'

“I think he’s ready for this,” said Ronnie Bernick, a former Canisius baseball player who has trained Mack at Hot Corner Athletics in East Amherst. “I think he’s prepared. I think he is the guy who has a really good shot at this, at making it. He’s put himself in this position to be at this point, since he was 12 years old. But he knows and the people who are close to him know that this Sunday will be a day to enjoy, but that the real work is about to begin. If he signs for the money, he’s not going to be a nobody. He will have eyes on him.”

Three years ago, Charlie Mack knew he would be drafted. He wasn't sure where in the draft he would be selected; he was taking practice cuts on a Tuesday afternoon in June of 2018 when he found out the Twins had selected him.

"It was a lot more up in the air for me, probably less than Joe," Charlie Mack said. "It was about waiting and seeing for me, where with Joe, he's getting after it. There was more stress the first time. There was a little bit of a fear factor for me, but for me and my family, and now Joe going through it, it helps prepare you for the second time.

"I think Joe is very conscious of what’s going on. I think he’s living in the moment, every step of the way. He loves every minute of it."