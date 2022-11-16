April Jakubowski committed to volleyball and became a legend after cheerleading accident

April Jakubowski loved cheerleading as a middle schooler. From the acrobatics, the joy shown by the crowd, and of course, the actual cheering. She loved the sport, and she planned to continue it for as long as possible until a mistake changed her future.

During a routine as a seventh-grader, she was tossed into the air and wasn't caught, landing in agony. Jakubowski suffered a sprained left knee and neck, and was optimistic she would be able to return to cheerleading until she was advised to find another athletic endeavor.

“It was upsetting,” Jakubowski recalls.

With her cheerleading career over, finding another sport wasn’t hard. Jakubowski had played volleyball with her cousins for fun, and she was encouraged to try out for Lancaster’s team. She had never played volleyball as an organized sport, but she was more than willing to try something new.

“She decided to give something else a try and she decided to pick volleyball,” Lancaster coach Becky Edwards said. "It was kind of a fluke because she was into cheering her whole life and she decided to make the move, and Lancaster volleyball is lucky she made the move.”

This weekend, she will lead Lancaster (18-0) into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state semifinals. The tournament begins Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls with each of the semifinalists playing two sets against the other teams. The two teams with the best records after Saturday will meet for the championship at noon Sunday.

Jakubowski had a successful tryout and made the modified team, and committed herself to the sport to get better. As an eighth-grader, she made the junior varsity, and as a freshman, she became a starter on the varsity.

“She has been the starting setter since her freshman year and that’s pretty tough to do to come in so young and run an offense,” Edwards said. “She does a great job running our offense, and we’re excited we get to have her for another year.”

Jakubowski was intrigued with volleyball. She was piqued by the type of player she could become because she knew her potential could only be reached based on her commitment. Jakubowski got better each season and last season was named to the All-WNY team, and has put herself in a good position to make the team again. This season, she has 25 aces, 37 blocks, 146 digs and 576 assists.

“I think it’s because of the challenge I like the sport,” Jakubowski said. “There’s never really a stopping point as to how good you can get, you can just keep improving and I’m definitely really a driven person and I like being the best at what I do.”

In five years of playing volleyball, Jakubowski has become one of the best players in program history and has established herself as a premier talent in Western New York. She is the first Lancaster player with at least 1,000 career assists.

During the team’s first nonleague game of the season against Sacred Heart Academy on Sept. 23, Jakubowski etched her name into the school record book. Following the accomplishment, she appreciated the mark and enjoyed the appreciation her coaches and teammates showed her.

“She knew that it was coming but because she’s such a humble player, she doesn’t ever make it about herself,” Edwards said. “Even though we gave her a ball that says, ‘1,000 assists’ and painted a golden volleyball for her, she never makes it about herself and brushes it off and says, ‘Thanks guys.’ She’s as humble as can be.”

Jakubowski has not only evolved as a good player, but she’s gotten close with her teammates and Edwards. The two have established a relationship that has Edwards in constant awe because of Jakubowski’s maturity. Who she’s become has allowed the coach to trust one of her leaders to relay messages to the team when needed and also create an acceptance of constructive criticism.

It’s a bond not many coaches and players have and something that could be envious. The two have become almost one to the point, whenever they hug, which is typically after big wins, they share a long embrace and a few tears.

“I would say it’s because she’s really close to me, it means a lot," Jakubowski said. “She just really believes me and that’s what makes it really special. It’s created a strong bond between us, and I think that’s why we have a strong relationship on and off the court.”