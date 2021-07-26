Anthony Delisanti, other top WNY juniors entered in state golf

Many of Western New York's best junior and sub-junior golfers, including two-time Buffalo District Golf Association men's champion Anthony Delisanti, are entered in the NYSGA Junior Boys and Girls tournaments starting Tuesday morning at Colgate University's Seven Oaks course in Hamilton.

The field for the 79th NYS Boys Junior Championship includes one past NYS champion, Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park and the East Aurora Country Club. Fischer, 16, recently successfully defended his BDGA Boys Junior Stroke Play title. He was in the top 10 at the 2021 East Aurora International Junior Masters. In 2019, Fischer won the NYS Boys Sub-Junior title by five strokes after a runner-up finish the year before.

Marina Heister, 17, of Bartlett Country Club, just graduated from Olean High School with nine first-place finishes while on the Western New York Junior PGA Tour. She won the Section VI girls title to cap her high school career.

Lily Zhang, 13, of Park Country Club, finished fifth in her age group at the 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Halim Habib, 13, of the Country Club of Buffalo, won seven events on the Western New York Junior PGA Tour in 2020, including the Bobby Steele Memorial. He placed third in the WNYPGA Junior Championship that year.