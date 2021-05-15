Another sectional title for Eden in girls volleyball

Eden’s amazing run of success in Section VI girls volleyball continued Saturday. Coach Hailee Herc’s Raiders won their 22nd straight sectional title by sweeping three sets from Roy-Hart on Saturday afternoon in the Class C-1 championship match, 25-10, 25-11 and 25-15.

Eden has won a share or all of the sectional championships in either Class B or Class C every season in this century and every year since 1995.

Eve Musielak led the victory, recording nine of Eden’s 32 kills. She also had 16 digs on the defensive side. Freshman Ashley Ballou had 28 assists for the Raiders.

Bri Rigley had seven kills, Emalee Ballou had six and Maggie Kittel five in the victory, while Maeve Musielak had six service aces.

Eden was seeded third in the C1 bracket behind Niagara-Orleans League champion No. 2 Akron and No. 1 Leonardo da Vinci. Playing an independent schedule Eden lost just three matches and 14 sets all season against a rugged schedule. Two of the match losses were to Monsignor Martin Association powerhouse St. Mary’s of Lancaster, the other was to Clarence, the No. 1 seed in Class AA and runner-up to Frontier in the sectionals.

