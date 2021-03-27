Another OT, another victory as Kenmore West wins Section VI small schools title in boys hockey

Starpoint, which opened the season with five consecutive shutouts, limited Ken West to just 15 shots.

It took two perfectly placed shots to beat Spartan goalie Joel Ryndak, who was in net for the team's other three playoff wins.

Though the Spartans fell one goal shy of their bid to repeat as small school champions, just making back-to-back appearances in the title game is impressive for a program that's in just its fourth year.

"They worked their backsides off for each other. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids," Starpoint coach Clayton Wilson said. "These kids just took over, the leaders, and wanted to get back here.

"The result isn't what we wanted, but I tell them you reflect on the memories, the friendships, the long-lasting games that they played together and that's what's going to mean more to them once this (loss) has absorbed and they move on from it."

As "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" could be heard as the soundtrack for their locker room celebration, the Blue Devils were champions. And it was glorious.

Even though the journey ended here with no state playoffs because of Covid-19 safety concerns, they were unfazed.