Another OT, another victory as Kenmore West wins Section VI small schools title in boys hockey

The cardiac kids did it again.
P.J. Abbott scored the game-winner and goalie Max Pelino was named Most Valuable Player as Kenmore West beat defending champion Starpoint 2-1 in double overtime to claim the Section VI Small Schools championship Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.
Joshua Ruffner stopped 35 of 36 shots and was named Most Valuable Player as Lancaster beat Williamsville North, 3-1, to claim its first Section VI Large Schools title Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.
"The coach just started calling us the cardiac kids. We don't stop," said Abbott, a senior defenseman whose score won the game with 54.7 remaining in the second extra period. "Against Grand Island (in the semifinals), we were down 4-1. In the locker room, it wasn't a hang your head, it was grab a guy and let's go.
"We're a family. We're not a team, we're a family."
The Blue Devils claimed their first sectional title since 2006, and did so in unheard-of fashion as all four playoff wins came in overtime. The wins included a triple-OT thriller against Amherst and a come-from-behind win against Grand Island.
"It's always stressful, especially because every single time before the overtime we had a lead," Pelino said. "It was crazy. Our team, we just know what to do. We know how to deal with the stress."
Pelino held off the Spartans' offensive onslaught and made 35 saves. He was also between the pipes for the OT wins against GI and Williamsville South.
"He is, in my opinion, the best goalie in the Fed," Kenmore West coach Robert Roszak said.
Pelino gave thanks to goalie coach Corey Lloyd who, as fate would have it, backstopped the Blue Devils to the 2006 title.
"He's an amazing coach," Pelino said. "He's helped me so much to get me ready to play this game."
That overtime experience created an air of confidence that had the Blue Devils loose and ready to go when the extra sessions kicked in.
More than anything, the entire journey of this unique season forged an unselfish attitude.
"Nobody cares if their name was on the scoresheet, as long as we got the W at the end," Abbott said. "The win at the end was all that we cared about.
Braden Zeler gave Kenmore West the 1-0 lead at the 6:57 mark of the third period, scoring just moments after coming out of the penalty box.
Starpoint's offense was relentless as it continuously buzzed around the net, creating chance after chance until Alec Kirk was finally able to poke one past Pelino with just 25.5 seconds left in regulation.
Starpoint, which opened the season with five consecutive shutouts, limited Ken West to just 15 shots.
It took two perfectly placed shots to beat Spartan goalie Joel Ryndak, who was in net for the team's other three playoff wins.
Though the Spartans fell one goal shy of their bid to repeat as small school champions, just making back-to-back appearances in the title game is impressive for a program that's in just its fourth year.
"They worked their backsides off for each other. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids," Starpoint coach Clayton Wilson said. "These kids just took over, the leaders, and wanted to get back here.
"The result isn't what we wanted, but I tell them you reflect on the memories, the friendships, the long-lasting games that they played together and that's what's going to mean more to them once this (loss) has absorbed and they move on from it."
As "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" could be heard as the soundtrack for their locker room celebration, the Blue Devils were champions. And it was glorious.
Even though the journey ended here with no state playoffs because of Covid-19 safety concerns, they were unfazed.
"I said when this group was ninth and 10 graders that this was a group that could win us a sectional championship," Roszak said. "Unfortunately, being the condition of the world, we can't play for a state championship. Just consider the fact that back in January, February we didn't know if we were going to have a season.