Angelina Napoleon wins steeplechase at New Balance Nationals; more WNY athletes compete at nationals across country

Athletes from Section VI are competing across the country this weekend in search of national titles in track and field.

At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon won the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6 minutes, 30.51 seconds. The New Balance meet is taking place at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

It was a banner day for Section VI as Frontier freshman Lillie Bogdan placed second in the event with a time of 6:57.99.

Napoleon’s continued her winning ways, having set the national record in the same event at the Section VI state qualifier at West Seneca West with a time of 6:24.32.

Napoleon also won four state championships during the academic year – Class C cross country, 1,000 meters in indoor track and field, 800 meters, and 2,000 meter steeplechase in outdoor track and field.

At nationals, Napoleon also competed in the 800-meter and finished second with a time of 2:06.69.

Also competing at the New Balance meet was Sweet Home senior and Kent State signee Lanee Hall, who finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 2.25 inches.

Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli, a Cornell signee, completed a two-day decathlon Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He placed fifth to earn All-America honors. Mancabelli is coming off a state Division I championship in the pole vault last week.

Northwestern signee and Amherst senior Mallory Grubb finished second in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Nike meet with a personal-best time of 7:00.89.

