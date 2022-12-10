Angelina Napoleon named All-American; O'Hara's Hayes reaches 1,000

Weeks after winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C cross-country state championship, Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon was on the road again.

This time, Napoleon was competing against some of the best runners from across the country. She spent her Saturday in San Diego at the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships National Finals at Morley Field, Balboa Park.

The North Carolina State University commit finished the girls 5K race in 16th place with a time of 17:52.4, qualifying her to be named an All-American. Napoleon’s time also helped her lead the Northeast team to win overall on the day with a team time of 1:26.48.

“I was just happy to be here,” Napoleon said. “Overall, my goal was to make top-five for our Northeast team and I was fifth, so I scored for our team and helped us win, so I was really happy overall. Overall, it was a hilly course. It was pretty tough. It was tough, but I enjoyed it.”

The team win and All-America honor brought a smile to Napoleon's face. Not only was she part of a winning group, but she was also able to share the distinction with some of the best long-distance runners across the country. It was a moment Napoleon – who won five state championships in the last 12 months and set multiple records as a junior – enjoyed and cherished.

“It was really great meeting them,” Napoleon said. “I know a few of them from official visits I was on. It was really great meeting other girls from the Northeast region and across the country that share the same passion as I do.”

That passion is what led Napoleon to become one of the best runners in the country, allowing her to be courted by multiple Division I programs, including N.C. State, the University of North Carolina, Villanova and the University of Virginia.

“They gave me an overall family environment that I was looking for,” she said. “The coaches at N.C. State are going to take care of me while I’m there. They have a lot of good talent over there. I chose something closer because why travel across the country when there’s plenty of schools within range?”

O’Hara sophomore sets milestone

• Cardinal O’Hara sophomore basketball player Kyla Hayes scored her 1,000th career point during the team’s win against Bishop Kellenberg. She currently holds offers from Canisius College and Niagara University.