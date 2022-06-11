Angelina Napoleon, Kendall Mariacher, Miranda Burgett win state track and field titles

Not many people are able to compete for a championship. A lot of things must go right for a person or team to be a finalist and win the whole thing.

On day two of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s outdoor track and field championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, it was evident how seriously the competitors were taking their championship events.

Hours before the 10 a.m. start time, many athletes were on the field stretching, jogging or trying to practice for their event. They were preparing to join an exclusive and elite club of high schoolers that call themselves state champions.

“It’s just about getting here and making sure you feel ready for the event you’re about to do and just being here,” Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon said.

Napoleon’s pre-event work proved fruitful during the first event of the day, the girls 2000-meter steeplechase, an event for which she set the U.S. record a week ago during the Section VI state qualifier at West Seneca West with a time of 6:24.32.

Napoleon led from the start, but her lead wasn’t as sizeable as it was in other competitions. Cornwall’s Karrie Baloga was competitive throughout the race, trailing Napoleon by a narrow margin.

Napoleon held on and crossed the finish line with a time of 6:30.59. Napoleon’s mark broke a three-year-old meet record set by Sarah Trainor, which was 6:31.59. The win crowned Napoleon as Division II and federation champion.

“It feels crazy,” Napoleon said. “The competition out here is just crazy. For me to be known as some good competition, it’s just mind-boggling. I would never consider myself a top competitor.”

All Napoleon could do is smile. She couldn’t believe in one academic year she won four state championships – the steeplechase, Class C cross country, 1,000 meters in indoor track and field, and the 800 on day one of the outdoor track and field championships.

“It feels really crazy,” Napoleon said. “If somebody would’ve told me this at the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t have believed them. It’s just progress.”

Napoleon’s start foreshadowed the rest of the day for Section VI. In the boys Division II 110 hurdles, seniors Kendall Mariacher of Iroquois and C.J. Krzanowicz of Cheektowaga entered the finals a day after posting the top two times in the prelims during day one.

It felt as though someone from Section VI was destined to win, and it was just a matter of who. Krzanowicz and Mariacher started the race next to each other in lanes four and five, respectively, and 14.88 seconds later, Mariacher crossed the finish line first.

He yelled, “Yes, woohoo!” with his fists clenched as he continued running, and then opened up his arms and looked up at the sky. It was a moment of realizing he is, without a doubt, the best Division II 110 hurdler in New York.

“Words can’t describe what I’m feeling right now,” Mariacher said while still catching his breath. “God has a plan for everyone, and his plan for me was to win a state championship. My last high school meet ever, I’m blessed. I give all glory to God and everything he’s given me.”

Following the race, and a few deep breaths, Mariacher walked the length of the football field to a white tent to receive his medal and be recognized for his championship. Along his walk, from the corner of his eye, he noticed an emotional Krzanowicz squatting near the 20-yard line with his right palm on the ground and his left hand over his face.

Mariacher saw a usual competitor of his dealing with the effects of defeat. A brief step over, Mariacher also squatted with his right palm on the ground and put his left hand on Krzanowicz’s back, and consoled him. Due to the emotion of the situation, Krzanowicz wasn't present during the medal ceremony.

“I’ve been in his situation before,” Mariacher said. “I know how he feels. It’s the worst feeling in the world. You give everything, you give all your heart to one goal and you don’t achieve it, it’s the worst feeling ever. That’s why I went up to him. I feel his pain. This is not my state championship.

“It’s mine and C.J.’s. We’ve been neck-and-neck and brothers for the past few years. I would call him one of my brothers, I would be there anytime he needs me. C.J. has made me a fierce competitor and is one of the best in Section VI, and I wish him all the well in college. … I know he’s going to put his head down and get to work. I know he’s going to be the best at the next level.”

Mariacher celebrated like someone who was in the trenches with the sole goal of becoming a champion. At the podium, he took pictures with his back to the crowd, along with posing for a seated image with the championship sign. As a senior, there’s no other way to go out.

“It’s just the crowning achievement of my high school career,” Mariacher said. “I started running track in seventh grade, and here I am as a small schools state champion. There’s no words no describe this. I’m blessed.”

Williamsville North junior Miranda Burgett won the girls Division I and federation pentathlon with a personal best score of 3,401, winning by 178 points.

“It’s kind of an ego boost,” Burgett jokingly said. “I’ll walk into grocery stores and be like, ‘Do you know who I am?' It’s nice to see that my name is out there now.”

Burgett soaked in the moment of being recognized as the best in the state, as she flexed her left bicep and bit her medal from the left side of her mouth to celebrate.

“It’s an unreal feeling right now,” Burgett said. “From having no states the past two years to come back and be a state champion, all of the hard work and dedication put into this sport by me and my coaches paid off. It’s an unreal feeling.”

Capping off Section VI’s championship Saturday was East Aurora's boys winning their first Division II 4x800 relay title with a school-record time of 7:50.88. The Blue Devils narrowly lost the federation title, but finished as the second-best overall relay team in the state.

“It’s awesome,” East Aurora coach Walter McLaughlin said. “It’s something we’ve been chasing for years. We’ve had a lot of great teams, and these guys got it done. We knew it was possible, the key was really focusing on that event and maybe sacrificing some individual events to be able to go after it today and they sure did, it took a tea effort.”

Other results:

• Lancaster freshman Madison Francis placed third in the girls federation triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, 5.75 inches. Sweet Home and Kent State signee Lanee Hall finished fourth with a leap of 38-10.25.

• Moet Koloko of Sweet Home leaped to a distance of 21-2.5 to finish fourth in the boys federation long jump.

• On Friday, Orchard Park senior and Cornell signee Kegan Mancabelli won the boys Division I pole vault with a 15-3 mark. His result earned him third in federation.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.