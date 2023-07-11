Chris Napoleon talked with his daughter, Angelina, a couple of years ago about how she could reach her potential in track and field.

Then a sophomore at Allegany-Limestone High School, Angelina could do a little bit of everything from short- and long-distance running to competing in the high jump. The conclusion she and her father drew from their conversations: Angelina could make a name for herself in the steeplechase or pentathlon, but which event made the most sense?

Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon named Gatorade Girls National Track and Field Player of the Year Napoleon is the first Western New York athlete to be recognized with the honor regardless of sport.

“My dad is a stats guy and engineer, so he was looking at my stats,” Angelina said. “My dad was like, ‘let’s try it out’ and I tried it out my first time my sophomore year and it was super difficult. I really didn’t like it that much, but I went to nationals and had a lot of fun there.”

She competed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in July 2021 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field and finished 12th in the steeplechase with a time of 7:22.82, but her father saw the potential of what she could become.

“Come around my junior year my dad said, ‘I think this would really be an event you can exceed in,’” Angelina said.

Angelina chose steeplechase, a 2,000-meter event featuring 18 hurdle-like barriers and five water jumps, and approached Allegany-Limestone coach Kathy Stamets with the idea of testing out a new event. Stamets welcomed it because Napoleon seemed enthusiastic about trying something new.

“She had given it a try and came to me with a desire to delve into it a little more,” Stamets said. “She came to me with a heightened interest and before Covid we knew she was going to be talented and good, but after Covid, she came back having spent that time lifting and doing things to better herself. When she came back there was something different and she gave it a try and we just started tweaking a few things. She just kept improving.”

Napoleon, an N.C. State signee, has dominated steeplechase. As a senior, she won the federation and New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship with a time of 6:18.41, the second fastest time ever by a woman regardless of age. Her dominance in the event coupled with three state championships during her senior year – 1,000-meter race (indoor), 800-meter race (outdoor) – led to her being named the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year. She is in Los Angeles with the other 11 national players of the year across multiple sports, with the hope of being named the Gatorade Player of the Year on Tuesday.

“When they announced the state (awards), I was already taken back, because I hadn’t really thought of the national Gatorade award,” Napoleon said after winning the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year. “I would think I would be considered for the national Gatorade award, but realistically, I know the talent and people they look for and didn’t think they’d choose me.”

Dedicating herself to the gym, becoming interested in the steeplechase, and following her dad’s suggestion led Napoleon to have a breakout junior year, becoming one of the best athletes in New York State and around the country. That year, she set a then-U.S. steeplechase record at the Section VI track and field qualifier with a time of 6:24.32 and would go on to become the federation and New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s state champion in the same event.

Napoleon won five individual state championships as a junior in 2021-22: Two in cross country (Class C), one in indoor track and field (Division II and federation champion), and two in outdoor track and field (Division II and federation champion). The federation champion is awarded to the winner with the best time across Division I and Division II.

“I chose steeple and it’s been history ever since,” Napoleon said. “I had competition from other New York girls to push me.”

Steeplechase is Napoleon’s claim to fame, but she hasn’t forgotten the journey to commanding the event at the high school level. Napoleon’s performances in the steeplechase and her versatility in other events put her on the radar of major colleges, which made her realize she could achieve the dream of becoming a Division I athlete. With colleges contacting her during the early parts of summer 2022, it solidified Napoleon as a late bloomer but also showed how someone’s life could change in a year.

“Going D-I has always been a thought in my mind because brothers are athletes and we’re always watching sports,” Napoleon said. “I’ve always been thinking about big colleges, but I didn’t know I’d be competing at a Division I level until colleges started reaching out my junior year after I broke the national record. It was late in my junior year when colleges started reaching out. After my nationals meet my junior year and talking to some people I realized my worth as an athlete.”

Schools such as Villanova, N.C. State, Virginia, and North Carolina began recruiting her, but N.C. State who saw something special in her and were persistent in receiving a commitment.

“We have a lot of New Yorkers on the team,” N.C. State women’s coach Laurie Henes said. “It’s a state that we recruit hard. I think when she ran her junior year, we saw her steeplechase time because a good steeplechaser is usually a good athlete and that can bode well for development at the next level.”

Henes loved Napoleon’s versatility across multiple events and envisions her running the 800-meter, 1,500-meter, and steeplechase, which is 3,000 meters at the collegiate level compared to 2,000 meters in high school.

“I think Angelina had a spectacular close to her high school career,” Henes said. “Her versatility is amazing that’s one of the things we love with her performance in the 800, steeplechase, and she can high jump and run cross country, she’s just an amazing athlete.”

While Henes and other colleges recruited Napoleon, the process allowed her to mature. She began understanding what it meant to be valued and wanted, as schools across the country competed for her services, and knowing your value is something she wants her fellow athletes to know.

“My advice to younger athletes would be to know your worth,” Napoleon said. “I didn’t realize what I deserve or what I should be asking for as far as being an athlete until colleges started offering that to me. When I went on my visits, I would know what I’m worth to a college and if another college wasn’t giving me those same opportunities then I would know I’m not as wanted for that team. I didn’t even realize this until after my visits. Some colleges like Villanova, Virginia, and NC State all of those schools treated me like a rock star. They catered to my needs, and I felt like a celebrity. I’m on a campus with so many phenomenal athletes, so it’s funny they treat you like that, but that’s how you know they want you. They cater to you, and they want you.”

As Napoleon prepares for her move to North Carolina in August, she’ll leave her home state as one of the most decorated high school athletes in recent memory. In two years, she won eight state championships, received a state senate proclamation, set multiple national records, and won national player of the year. She represented her hometown of Allegany, with a population of less than 7,500, and became the greatest high school steeplechase runner ever, thanks to her listening to her father.

“It’s been a flurry,” Stamets said. “I don’t know how else to describe it because I’ve never coached an athlete of her caliber. I’ve had great athletes that have gone to states and done well. With Angelina, it’s been nobody of her caliber. I think she’s been a great inspiration for the athletes at Allegany-Limestone. To look and see your teammate achieve this and watch the hard work and dedication seeing her put in the miles and extra work after practice.

“They see what she had to put into it. To then see her reap the benefits at the end, I think it’s encouraging to your small-town athlete who doesn’t get to see that often. Large schools and larger areas are more likely to see this than kids at our school. I think it’s an encouragement to them and I’ve had parents of other athletes say just how great it’s been to have part of the team and a role model for their own children.”