Angel Bolognese, Nardin capture All-Catholic girls golf titles

Senior Angel Bolognese shot a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead Nardin Academy to the All-Catholic girls golf championship Tuesday at Elma Meadows Golf Course.

Fellow Nardin seniors Isabella Doyle and Brooke Eggers each shot 49. Doyle and Eggers tied for fifth overall. Nardin won the team championship with a score of 146.

Nardin repeated as team champion and won for the third time in four years.

Par for the front nine is 37.

Sacred Heart, which won the regular season championship with and 8-0 record, finished second with 149. Senior Payton McFarlane tied for second by shooting a 45; senior Kendall Keller was fourth with a 48.

Mount Mercy was third in the team scoring (154). Junior Addison Barth was tied for second with a 45. Mount St. Mary was fourth at 169.

The top six golfers earn All-Catholic designation and advance to the state championship tournament in May.

Nardin’s Aubrie Boyer and Emma Doroblia of Mount St. Mary’s tied for seventh by shooting 50. Nardin teammates Paige Manuszewski and Maria Evancho, along with Mount Mercy’s Lacey Sheenan, tied for ninth with 51.