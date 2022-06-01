 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Krug of St. Francis wins state Cattholic pentathlon championship

  • Updated
Krug

Andrew Krug, center, won the state Catholic pentathlon title.

 Courtesy of St. Francis
St. Francis junior Andrew Krug won the pentathlon Tuesday as the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Intersectional meet concluded.

Krug finished with 2,841 points to beat second-place finisher Daeshawn Allen, from Archbishop Stepinac, by 43 points.

He won three of the five events, taking first place in the hurdles, the shot put and the long jump. His most impressive event was the long jump as he jumped 20 feet, 8 inches.

He became the lone Monsignor Martin boys athlete to win a state title. Four girls won state titles Saturday at Randall’s Island: Charlotte Pawli of St. Mary’s in the high jump; Nardin’s Emma Sgroi in the 3,000 meters and Mount St. Mary’s teammates Kayla Hall in the 200 meters and Jenna Capolupo in the long jump.

Next up is the Federation meet on June 10-11 in Cicero.

