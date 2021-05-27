An athlete for all seasons, St. Francis' Peyton Consigli is happy to be playing baseball

While waiting for a chance to return to the diamond, all Consigli did was work out. When the opportunity to play sports for St. Francis presented itself, all he did was dig in with delight as the basketball and volleyball workouts strengthened his leg muscles, which is important for a pitcher. He plays the outfield when doesn’t pitch.

Though he had success playing the other sports, "it’s a great feeling to play baseball, again,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed (playing) all three. … It’s good to mix in a different type of sport and not stay in the same pattern,” he added.

Longtime St. Francis coach Paul Bartell did not have too many chances to work with Consigli during the most restrictive portions of the pandemic, but has noticed the improvement from his sophomore season.

Consigli mixes in a nice curve and change-up with a fastball that hovers in the mid to upper 80s. He topped out at 89 mph during a winter throwing session.

“Everything he does, he works pretty hard,” Bartell said. “It’s pretty evident he’s a plus athlete every time he steps on the field. Relative to his peers, he’s at the next level (as an athlete). Baseball happens to be the sport that he’s moving on to in college.”