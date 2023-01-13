Amherst's Nick Moore, Salamanca's Lucus Brown score 1,000th points; Lew-Port hands Niagara Falls first loss

With 7:34 left in the fourth quarter Friday against Iroquois, Amherst senior guard Nick Moore stepped to the line and calmly sank two free throws. Those two points put him in Amherst's 1,000-point club.

After Moore sank the shot, he was immediately mobbed by teammates in celebration. To memorialize the moment, he took pictures at center court with family and coach Chris Kensy.

Just when it seemed like all of the pictures were done, Moore waved to his teammates to join him from a group photo in front of the Amherst student section, which was a sea of students wearing jerseys of their favorite pro players.

“This is something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was in elementary school,” Moore said. “Having seen the greats that have played in this gym, I just wanted to be like them. It’s a blessing that I was fortunate to be in this situation which allowed me to flourish. Getting this means everything because of all the hard work I’ve put in while getting my education and having so many people believe in me.”

Moore’s milestone was among the bright spots for Amherst (9-2), as the No. 2 ranked large school blew out Iroquois (7-4) 72-39 in an ECIC II matchup. The reigning All-Western New York first-team large schools selection finished the evening with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line. Moore also had 11 rebounds, five which were offensive.

His double-double performance was a microcosm of the type of player he’s been for an Amherst team that he helped lead to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinal just last spring. Moore is a reliable scorer, shooter, playmaker, and defender, and that’s why he’s the only player to be a four-year starter under Kensy’s tenure.

“I really believe Nick is one of the best players in Western New York,” Kensy said. “Every day he brings it to the table. He almost makes the right play to a default at times where he looks to pass too much. He’s always in the right spot on the defensive end and is always making the right find on the offensive end. All the accolades he’s received and will receive he’s earned. I’m hoping a school gives him a good honest look because he’s a program builder and does all of the little things right and I can’t say enough good things about Nick Moore.”

Against Iroquois, Moore’s defense in Amherst’s full-court press helped the team pressure a Chiefs offense that struggled mightily. When Iroquois broke the press, they struggled to get quality shots, especially as multiple Tigers defenders were air-tight against Iroquois freshman guard Justus Kleitz, who finished with 10 points on 2-of-16 shooting, with 12 of those attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. Four of his points came from the stripe.

“We knew that he’s their No. 1 scorer,” Kensy said. “We know that he makes them go so we wanted to make all of his attempts difficult. I thought we did a really good job with that. He has a lot of good years ahead of him. He’s a heck of a basketball player and I’m glad we were able to limit his looks today.”

Moore’s backcourt mate junior Jordan Alexander finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep.

Other basketball news

No. 4 ranked small-school Lewiston-Porter beat No. 1 large-school Niagara Falls 56-52, handing the Wolverines their first loss of the season after an 11-0 start to the season.

No. 6 ranked small-school Salamanca gave Allegany-Limestone, the No. 2-ranked small school, its first loss of the season with a 50-39 victory as the Gators open the season 7-0. In the Warriors' victory, junior Lucus Brown scored his 1,000th career point. Brown was selected to the All-WNY small schools first team a season ago.