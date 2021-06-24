Amherst's Lenz is triple winner in Section VI track

Jack Lenz of Amherst was a triple winner Thursday in the Section VI Division 1 track and field championships at Hamburg.

The Cornell-bound senior won the 800 in 2:00.87, the 3,200 meter run in 10:10.49 and the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:38.29.

Orchard Park pole vault star Kegan Mancabelli leaped 21 feet even to win the long jump, then he cleared 14 feet to win his specialty.

Collin Thompson of Lockport swept the 100 (10.89 seconds) and 200 (22.28 seconds) sprints and ran on the Lions’ winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 relay went to Lancaster in 8:23.32 with Zack Winnicki, Thomas Reid, Jacob Raichel and Brandon Paryz running.

Another Lockport athlete, distance runner Sydney Nowicki, repeated as girls 1,500 meters champion, winning in 4:40.73. Nowicki, who is signed with Syracuse, won the event in 2019, the last time sectional championships were held.

Thompson of Lockport ran with Zion Cheatham, Matthew Schaffert and Sam Marques in the 4x100, and with Schaffert, Jackson Doran and Jathan Chandler in the 4x400.

Gwyneth Goldowski of Frontier doubled in the girls meet, taking the 200 in 25.48 seconds and 400 in 58.01. Goldowski won the 400 in 55.14 in 2019.