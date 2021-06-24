Amherst's Lenz is triple winner in Section VI track

Jack Lenz of Amherst was a triple winner Thursday in the Section VI Division 1 track and field championships at Hamburg.
The Cornell-bound senior won the 800 in 2:00.87, the 3,200 meter run in 10:10.49 and the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:38.29.
Orchard Park pole vault star Kegan Mancabelli leaped 21 feet even to win the long jump, then he cleared 14 feet to win his specialty.
Collin Thompson of Lockport swept the 100 (10.89 seconds) and 200 (22.28 seconds) sprints and ran on the Lions’ winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The 4x800 relay went to Lancaster in 8:23.32 with Zack Winnicki, Thomas Reid, Jacob Raichel and Brandon Paryz running.
Another Lockport athlete, distance runner Sydney Nowicki, repeated as girls 1,500 meters champion, winning in 4:40.73. Nowicki, who is signed with Syracuse, won the event in 2019, the last time sectional championships were held.
Thompson of Lockport ran with Zion Cheatham, Matthew Schaffert and Sam Marques in the 4x100, and with Schaffert, Jackson Doran and Jathan Chandler in the 4x400.
Gwyneth Goldowski of Frontier doubled in the girls meet, taking the 200 in 25.48 seconds and 400 in 58.01. Goldowski won the 400 in 55.14 in 2019.
Running on its home track, Hamburg won the girls 4x100 (50.07) and 4x400 (4:09.88) relays with Lauren Beres, A.J. Godios, Deborah Borysewicz and Claire Danyluk running in both. In the 4x400, the Bulldogs edged crosstown rival Frontier (4:10.74). Orchard Park won the 4x800 in 9:54.82 with a team of Anneliese Henrich, Olivia Ippolitto, Jillian O’Rourke and Noel Barlette.
Josh Peron of Frontier, who won the 400 hurdles in 2019, took the 400-meter run this time. The Georgetown-bound senior was timed in 48.77.
Christopher Bertola of Orchard Park won the boys 1,600 meters in 4:32.10.
Sean Hoelscher of Hamburg took the 110 high hurdles in 16.06, and Pedro Moscolo of Williamsville North won the 400 hurdles in 59.47. Riley Hodin of Amherst won the triple jump with 41-2.50.
Brad Johnson of Amherst won the shot put at 46 feet, 11.50 inches. Jacob Elias of Lancaster won the discus with a throw of 140.07.
In the girls meet, Deborah Borysewicz of Hamburg won the 100 in 12.51. Lillie Bogdan of Frontier was the 800 winner in 2:21.36. Mallory Grubb of Amherst won the 3,000 in 10:35.66, and Kayla Schmidt of Williamsville South took the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:26.67.
Williamsville North girls swept both hurdles. Sarah Nyaanga won the 100 in 15.32, and Miranda Burgett won the 400 in 1:08.94. Later, Burgett won the high jump at 5-4. Orchard Park volleyball standout Joseph Nicometo cleared 5-9 to win the boys’ high jump.
Favorite Natalia Surdej of Lancaster won the shot put with 40 feet, 10 inches.
Lanee Hall of Sweet Home doubled with a win in the triple jump (38-2.50) and long jump (16-10). Hall’s sister, Amari, was second in the triple.
Alyssa Armitage of Starpoint won the pole vault, clearing 11-6. Veda Jauch of Starpoint was the discus champion at 114-01, beating Lancaster’s Surdej.
The pentathlon champions were Daniel Dzierzewski of Niagara Wheatfield with 2,431 points and Kayla Myers of Williamsville East with 2,803 points.
Here is the complete list of Section VI champions from Wednesday’s Division 2 meet at Falconer:
Girls individuals – *Cassidy Allen (Southwestern), *Nicole Kuehner (Iroquois), Kayla Allen (Southwestern), Ashlan Joseph (Newfane), Makhia Laster (Tapestry Charter), Hope Abramowski (West Seneca), Linnea Neureuther (Springville), Emilia O’Leary (East Aurora), Hannah Goetz (Springville), Marinna Heichberger (Springville), Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), Nyah Solly (Springville), Katrina Chandler (Cheektowaga).
* – Cassidy Allen won three events, Nicole Kuehner won two.
Girls relay champions: 4x100 Tapestry Charter (Janee Long, Nyrelle Simpson, Olivia Harris, Makhia Laster); East Aurora 4x400 (Ceila Cocca, Grace Kwitek, Megan McLaughlin, Saige Ticen); East Aurora 4x800 (Celia Cocca, Meghan McLaughlin, Kailyn Houghton, Emilia O’Leary).
Boys individuals – *Oliver Madariaga (Fredonia), *Jayden DuBard (Cheektowaga), John Swabik (CSP), Kendall Mariacher (Iroquois), Evanuel Cook (WNY Maritime Charter), Jacob Brink (Allegany-Limestone), C.J. Krzanowicz (Cheektowaga), Brody Jones (Pioneer), Kyle Urban (Alden), Justin Pavan (Lew-Port), Nasrullah Muslim Dost (Maryvale), Chris Shabazz (Albion), Devin Austin (Falconer), Allastair Sweeney (Lew-Port).
* – Oliver Madariaga and Jayden DuBard each won two events.
Boys relay champions: Cleveland Hill 4x100 (Byrce Brown, Jamal Harris, Kuan Lwin, Tristan Pratt), Fredonia 4x400 (Alex Field, Ledreth Velez-Olmo, Matt Linder, Oliver Madariaga), East Aurora 4x800 (Finn Cosgrove, Pierce Ticen, Braden Tent, Evan Owens).