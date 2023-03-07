Amherst’s locker room at Buffalo State University was the loudest spot in the building Tuesday night. The Tigers were playing Drake’s “Back to Back,” and the team had clinched a second consecutive Section VI Class A overall championship, beating McKinley 55-44.

“I’m just so proud of the guys to step up,” Amherst coach Chris Kensy said. “We had two great days of prep, made adjustments at halftime, and believed in what was being said and executed.”

The first-half belonged to the Macks, as they entered intermission up 30-23, but Amherst started the third quarter on an 11-2 run to take the lead with 2:46 left on a pair of free throws by sophomore Antonio Andrews.

“In that second half, we brought a lot of energy,” Andrews said. “We gained a ton of life there, and boxing out and rebounding got us the win and I’m very happy. I love rebounding ever since I started playing basketball. It’s tough in the paint, but I’ll do what I got to do to help my team win.”

Andrews finished the game with 17 points and cleaned the glass for the Tigers, despite McKinley’s size advantage. While Andrews continued his torrid play, senior Nick Moore had an off night, finishing with a season-low four points. Sophomore Elijah Dixson and senior Josh Bugiera stepped up for Amherst.

“I felt like I needed to have my team’s back,” Dixson said. “I needed them to know I’m there for them, even when things are tough.”

Amherst advances to the Far West Regional and will play the winner of Section V’s matchup between Irondequoit/Pittsford Sutherland on Saturday at Gates Chili at 3:30 p.m.

Claims of an ineligible player

On Tuesday, Buffalo Public Schools held a press conference claiming Amherst’s varsity boys basketball team used an ineligible player during the season.

“Our board members were courageous and communicating the circumstance where we were as a football program and the current situation that everybody in the community has been talking about in regards to Amherst boys basketball,” Buffalo Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Athletics Michael House told The News.

Nathaniel J. Kuzma, BPS’ General Counsel, said the board wanted Section VI to allow Williamsville South to replace Amherst in the Section VI Class A overall championship game. The Billies were the No. 2 seed in the Class A2 playoffs and had their season ended by Amherst in the sectional championship game.

“The matchup probably would’ve been different if it were a Buffalo team, that’s how people feel,” Kuzma said.

At the press conference, BPS accused the section and state of discriminatory practices in the way rules were applied to Amherst in comparison to the section’s decision when they made Bennett’s football team forfeit its first four wins due to an ineligible player.

“When we submitted the paperwork for our player, they interrogated him up and down about his family situation,” Kuzma said. “They asked me who he was living with, where’s his mom and dad.”

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo responded to the accusations in a statement:

“Section VI does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Unfortunately, BPS continues to make claims against Section VI that are simply incorrect. They have already appealed their claim to the New York State Commissioner of Education. We’re confident that, once concluded, the Commissioner will confirm that we acted appropriately and consistent with our policies and procedures.

"Although we cannot share the specifics of the most recent case cited by BPS, we are in communication with NYSPHSAA and receive counsel from them as it pertains to our interpretations of state regulations.

"Section VI will continue to address situations that violate NYSPHSAA or Section VI rules appropriately and fairly.”

Following the statement from Section VI, Amherst Superintendent Anthony J. Panella released a statement:

"The Amherst Central School District takes the rules governing interscholastic athletics very seriously. We have an obligation to strictly follow the bylaws and regulations set forth by Section VI, NYSPHSAA and NYSED at all times to ensure the integrity of WNY athletics. In all instances, we have abided by the rules and will continue to do so. It is unfortunate that some members of the Buffalo Public School system have shared false information about a confidential student matter they have no factual knowledge of nor jurisdiction over."