Defending Class A boys basketball champion Amherst is heading back to the A2 final after a 66-48 victory against Starpoint in the semifinals Tuesday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

The top-seeded Tigers improved to 19-3 and have not lost to a Section VI opponent this season.

Josh Bugiera had 10 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter as the Tigers used an 18-6 advantage in the frame to take a 37-20 halftime lead.

Nick Moore added 12 points, and Ahmir Dunn had 11.

Fourth-seeded Starpoint (11-11) was playing at Buffalo State for the first time since 2016 after a 53-51 victory against CSAT in the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, Tyler Milleville led Starpoint with eight points, and four players had seven points each.

Amherst will face Williamsville South in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday as the Billies advanced with a 68-56 victory against South Park in the second semifinal.

Williamsville South (18-4), the second seed, will be making is first appearance in a final since 2018.

Amherst won both regular season meetings against Williamsville South, 75-45 at Amherst in mid-December and 59-49 at Daemen in late January.

In the semifinal, Nicco DiGiulio had a game-high 26 points to lead four Billies in double figures. Carter Lampke had 14 points, and Daniel Peoples and Nate Wilemski each scored 12. Wilemski had seven of his points in the second quarter.

Williamsville South held South Park to just three field goals in the third quarter, turning a 36-30 halftime lead into a 57-38 bulge after three quarters. Peoples had seven in the quarter, and Lampke and DiGiulio each had six.

Third-seeded South Park (13-9) got 14 points each from Robert Carlock and Brandon Mickell. Javani Rivera added 13. Carlock had nine in the second quarter.