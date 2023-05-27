Max D’Amico’s walkoff double helped the Amherst baseball team to its first sectional title in 30 years.

Now, D’Amico and the Tigers look to continue a notable run.

With a 2-1 win against Williamsville South on Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls, the Tigers won the Section VI A2 title and will face Williamsville East for the Section VI Class A title at 11 a.m. Monday at Sal Maglie Stadium.

Williamsville East topped Hamburg, 10-3, for the A1 title, and utilized a four-run first inning to end the Bulldogs’ hopes of making another run to the NYSPHSAA Class A title game. Averill Park defeated Hamburg for the 2022 state championship.

In the A2 game, D’Amico’s one-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in RJ Rybicki, and helped the Tigers, the No. 1 seed in A2, rally from a 1-0 deficit at the start of the sixth. Amherst won its first baseball title since 1993, when the Tigers won the B1 title.

“It’s euphoric,” said D’Amico, a senior right fielder. “It doesn’t feel real. It feels like I’m still in bed, dreaming, right now.”

The Billies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Sean Munzert grounded into a fielder’s choice. Munzert was forced out at first but drove in Derek Wertman, who was on base with a lead-off double.

The Billies had runners in scoring position, three times in the next four innings: in the top of the third, top of the fifth and top of the sixth.

Williamsville South pitcher Cooper Sackel allowed one hit and struck out three through the first five innings. He didn’t walk a batter until the sixth, when Patrick Kantz reached base with two outs, and CJ Hurley’s single to centerfield moved Kantz to third base. Jayden Serotte’s two-out single to centerfield drove in Kantz to tie the game at 1-1.

“From the get-go, we had a bunch of hits and they weren’t in the right places,” D’Amico said. “A lot of teams would be like, ‘man, this game is over, nothing is going our way.’ But we kept grinding, we kept going as hard as we possibly could, to win this ballgame.”

Amherst retired the side in the top of the seventh, and Nathan Wutz opened the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single. Two batters later, with Rybicki on base as a pinch runner for Wutz, D’Amico’s hit to right centerfield drove in the winning run.

“It was a fastball, and all year we’ve been working on the approach, of working middle and away,” D’Amico said. “I saw that pitch, I saw the laces and tore it into right field.”

Williamsville East, the top seed in A1, took advantage of poor early pitching by the second-seed Bulldogs to score four runs in the bottom of the first, including two runs that came in with the bases loaded, after starter David Conklin hit back-to-back hitters with pitches.

The Flames sent nine batters to the plate against two pitchers that inning; Braeden Maguire replaced Conklin after he hit a second batter, and the Flames took a 4-0 lead into the second.

However, the Bulldogs took advantage of spotty pitching by the Flames and scored three runs in the top of the third, including Conklin’s RBI single that made it 4-3.

“We had to keep our heads high, we couldn’t drag our heads,” Flames starting pitcher Carmen Panaro said of Hamburg’s attempt at a rally. “I had to go out there and I knew that our bats would come alive. I knew that if I kept throwing strikes and if they put the ball in play, our defense would back me up.”

Nicholas Mendola’s RBI double in the bottom of the third opened Williamsville East’s lead to 5-3, part of a three-run inning for the Flames. The Flames and Bulldogs combined for six errors and left 13 runners on base in the first five inning, and the Flames added three more runs in the sixth to get to the Section VI Class A title game.

“This is fantastic,” Panaro said. “This means so much to us, and now we can move on and focus on this game. This is our turn, this year.”