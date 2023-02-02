The fifth annual Centercourt Classic takes place Friday and Saturday at Hamburg High School, as the Bulldogs host the event for a second straight season.

Friday will feature Hamburg girls (8-6) vs. Frontier girls (10-4) at 6 p.m., followed by Hamburg boys (4-12) vs. Frontier boys (5-9) at 7:45 p.m.

Both games will serve as the senior night for all of Hamburg’s basketball players. Of those honored will be Clara Strack, a Virginia Tech signee, who is averaging 23 points and 12.9 rebounds this season.

Saturday will feature an all-boys slate, with most of the teams ranked in The News’ polls.

Getting things going at noon will be a rematch of the Section VI Class A1 final between Williamsville East (8-7) and Niagara-Wheatfield (11-4), ranked No. 9 in the large schools. The Falcons are on a season-high six-game winning streak and are led by reigning Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year Xander Fletcher, who is averaging 23 points per game.

Leading the Flames in scoring is senior Dorian Facen Jr. at 13 points per game. The Flames are on a two-game skid and haven’t lost three straight all season.

The 1:45 p.m. game will pit No. 6 large school St. Joe’s (11-7) against Health Sciences (15-1), No. 3 in the large schools. Senior Isaiah Odom is leading the Marauders with 14.9 points per game. Senior Sam Greco averaged 12.4 points and sophomore Jaymeir Goosby averaged 10.4.

After narrowly losing its season-opener against Canisius by three, Health Sciences has won 14 straight, with only two games being decided by single digits. Freshman Amir Moye leads the team with 17.9 points per contest, followed by senior Xavier Benton’s 14.1 and junior Michael Whitt’s 12.3.

Nichols (10-7), ranked No. 2 in small schools, will play Randolph (13-3) in the 3:30 p.m. matchup. The Vikings are led by junior Jakye Rainey’s 25.7 points per game and junior Parker Rey's 18.3. The Cardinals rely on offensive production from seniors Jaiden Huntington and Carson Conley.

No. 1-ranked small school Bishop Timon (15-2) will face Jamestown (12-2), No. 5 in large schools, at 5:15 p.m. The Tigers have a well-rounded offense with four players averaging double-figures – junior Jaiden Harrison (21.9), sophomore Nakyhi Harris (21.3), Jacob Humphrey (16.7) and Malachi Parker (10.4). They put their season-high eight-game winning streak on the line against a Red Raiders team led by senior Trey Drake’s 15 points per game, and 11 points per game from both sophomore Jaydian Johnson and senior Sean Paige.

Wrapping up the day will be a 7 p.m. showdown between No. 1 Amherst (15-2) and No. 2 Canisius (11-5). The Tigers are riding a season-high 10-game winning streak, with all of the games being decided by double digits. There’s been a gap between them and their opponents, with an offense led by junior Jordan Alexander’s 24.1 points per game and senior Nick Moore’s 17.5 points per game.

The Crusaders rely heavily on the production of senior Shane Cercone, who averages 26.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. Second on the team in scoring is senior Luke Granto with 11.8 points per game.