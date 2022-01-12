 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst tennis coach Paul Biddle wins state, regional coach of the year honors
Amherst tennis coach Paul Biddle wins state, regional coach of the year honors

  • Updated
Tennis Sam Greco and Paul Biddle

Amherst Tennis Coach Paul Biddle at the Miller Tennis Center in Amherst in Spetember 2020.

 Robert Kirkham / News file photo

Amherst tennis coach Paul Biddle has been named the New York State and Northeast Section girls tennis coach of the year by the Coaches Association of the National Federation of State High School Association for the 2020-21 academic year.

He is now a finalist for national girls tennis coach of the year with the winner to be announced in the spring.

He is the only coach of varsity sports in Western New York to be nominated or win the state honor.

Biddle, a music teacher at Amherst Middle School, began his coaching career when he began his teaching career in 2003. He coached boys and girls modified tennis for nine years before moving to the varsity teams.

In the 2021 season, the Amherst girls went 8-2 with five players qualifying for the ECIC tournament and two qualifying for the Section VI championships. The team also was a NYSPHSAA scholar-athlete selection. 

He has been the ECIC chairman for girls varsity tennis since 2016.

“Tennis and teaching are both passions for me and a good day is when one kid has a smile or walks away feeling good about what they have accomplished,” he said in a news release.

