Amherst ran onto the Buffalo Sports Arena basketball court with shirts saying, “Amherst vs. Everybody #AMBUSH,” and against Williamsville South in the Section VI Class A2 boys basketball championship game.

The Tigers played as if it was them against everybody as they beat the Billies 58-56 to win their second consecutive sectional championship.

For the first time since 2016 and 2017, the Tigers have gone back-to-back in sectional title games, and their second wasn’t absent of drama.

With 55.1 seconds remaining, Amherst led 56-47, but Williamsville South went on a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to 56-53. Following free throws by Amherst senior Josh Bugiera to make it 58-53, Williamsville South senior Daniel Peoples hit a 3-pointer for the game’s final score.

Following both teams exchanging turnovers and deflections, the Billies had no timeouts left and turned the ball over on a full-court pass. With 0.5 seconds left under Williamsville South’s basket, Amherst simply touched the ball to end the game.

“This is our third team playing against a division rival, but what I think it came down to is that we wanted it a little bit more than they did,” Amherst coach Chris Kensy said. “We made a couple more plays and I think what was in the back of the mind of my guys was not living the rest of their lives saying, ‘Remember when we beat you guys at Buff State?’ I think it’s a little bit more wanting and getting in the trenches.”

Amherst won the first two meetings by an average of 15.5 points per game and in the finale, Williamsville South really pushed the Tigers.

Bugiera (20 points) and senior Nick Moore (19 points) scored 67.2% of Amherst’s total points and 11 of their 21 fourth-quarter points.

“It’s always hard to beat a team three times in a row,” Moore said. “They knew about us and we knew about them. They made it extremely difficult for us to pull it off and at the end of the day we got it done. Being part of history for me and my teammates means a lot. It means we’re keeping the Amherst tradition going. They were guys before us that did what we did so to keep it going means a lot.”

Moore went 5 of 15 from the field, hit three free throws and grabbed five rebounds. Bugiera was a marksman from behind the 3-point line, going 4 of 4 and 8 of 10 from the charity stripe. Bugiera has scored at least 20 points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

“To be able to win with a program like this that’s a family is special,” Bugiera said. “To be able to do this is super special.”

While Moore and Bugiera were the offensive playmakers for Amherst, sophomore Antonio Andrews created opportunities for his teammates by setting screens and cleaning the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds to go with his seven points. The first-year starter has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four straight games.

McKinley dethrones Niagara Wheatfield

The main event of championship at Buffalo State University was between McKinley and Niagara Wheatfield, and the two teams delivered with the Macks emerging victorious, 60-56.

McKinley’s trio of senior Mekhi Williams (16 points), senior Jordan David-Lewis (17 points) and junior Sajon Beasley (15 points) scored 48 of the team’s 60 points, leading the Macks to their first sectional championship since 2014.

The Macks accomplished the feat by dethroning reigning Section VI Class A1 champion Niagara Wheatfield, 60-56.

“It means everything,” Beasley said. “We’ve been talking about this since the start of the season. It means the world to us, especially with all of the alumni here.”

McKinley will face Amherst on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in the Class A crossover game at Buffalo State University.