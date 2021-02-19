Amherst pounces and never relents in beating girls basketball rival Williamsville South

The results of The Battle of Main Street – the girls basketball edition – have been kind of one-sided in favor of Williamsville South in recent years. Despite that, the games themselves have been entertaining and close with an occasional heartbreaker thrown in just to further frustrate the Amherst Tigers.
That trend ended Friday afternoon much to Amherst’s delight. The Tigers scored early, often and almost at will as they never relented against their longtime adversary in earning an 82-49 victory over visiting South.
Amherst had five score in double-figures led by future Division I athletes Ella Wanzer (27 points) and Emma Klein (16 points). Paige Stelley had 14 points, Amaya Woods 11 and Tessa DeCicco 10 for a Tigers (2-1) team that looked the part of ECIC II Division and Section VI Class A-2 playoff contender.
Will South, which has won seven straight split class sectional championships, looks like it will have to learn on the fly with a young roster featuring two returning starters in Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year and senior Amari DeBerry and sophomore Gretchen Dolan. South has more sophomores (five) than seniors (two) on its roster.
The Billies (1-2) learned the penalty for starting slow against an Amherst team featuring 10 seniors.
Klein, who will play soccer at Syracuse, drained the first of the Tigers’ five first-quarter 3-pointers just 27 seconds into the game. Wanzer’s three a minute later made it 8-4 and sparked a 10-0 run that Wanzer, the Binghamton basketball commit, capped with a short jumper. Amherst forced four turnovers during the blitz.
“It’s our last year," Wanzer said. "We’re looking to have fun. We didn’t think we were going to have a season. Everybody stepped up today. Everybody played great. It was a great day.”
“I’m sure the next time we play as the season goes on they’re obviously going to get better. I don’t know if we got their best game today,” Amherst coach Mike Chatelle said.
Woods scored eight points in the quarter as the Tigers led 27-12 after eight minutes. The lead grew to 49-29 by halftime. The Tigers crushed their rival’s comeback hopes with a 23-9 third quarter. Wanzer drained seven of Amherst’s 13 3-pointers.
“Shooting well helped and at the end we just ran out the clock,” Chatelle said. “We had a lot of energy coming out and we needed a lot of energy coming out in the second half too because we knew they wouldn’t go down without a fight. I thought we did a nice job of that.”
Normally, these meetings between Amherst and South are close on the scoreboard with a run here and there proving to be the difference with last season being an anomaly as the Billies had a strong starting five in winning all three meetings.
Klein and Wanzer have been playing against the Billies since they were freshmen. Friday marked just the second time they have been part of a win over South in nine games. It’s the Tigers’ third win in their last 12 against the Billies.
“We really wanted to improve our record against them,” Wanzer said.
Amherst is an interesting 2-1 on the season. After routing Sweet Home to open things, it dropped an 81-75 nonleague verdict to Monsignor Martin contender St. Mary’s of Lancaster.
“We just have to execute and play hard but I think we’re on a good path right now,” Wanzer said.
DeBerry, the University of Connecticut commit, scored a game-high 29 points to lead Williamsville South, while Dolan added 18.
“We’re a work in progress but I think eventually we’ll come together,” Billies coach Kristin Dolan said. “But all the credit though to Amherst. They played great and all the girls were hitting from all over.”