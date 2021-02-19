Amherst pounces and never relents in beating girls basketball rival Williamsville South

“It’s our last year," Wanzer said. "We’re looking to have fun. We didn’t think we were going to have a season. Everybody stepped up today. Everybody played great. It was a great day.”

“I’m sure the next time we play as the season goes on they’re obviously going to get better. I don’t know if we got their best game today,” Amherst coach Mike Chatelle said.

Woods scored eight points in the quarter as the Tigers led 27-12 after eight minutes. The lead grew to 49-29 by halftime. The Tigers crushed their rival’s comeback hopes with a 23-9 third quarter. Wanzer drained seven of Amherst’s 13 3-pointers.

“Shooting well helped and at the end we just ran out the clock,” Chatelle said. “We had a lot of energy coming out and we needed a lot of energy coming out in the second half too because we knew they wouldn’t go down without a fight. I thought we did a nice job of that.”

Normally, these meetings between Amherst and South are close on the scoreboard with a run here and there proving to be the difference with last season being an anomaly as the Billies had a strong starting five in winning all three meetings.