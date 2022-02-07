Amherst makes move to No. 3 in News boys basketball polls

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Feb. 6.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius [MM (5)
|13-5
|50
|1
|2.
|Jamestown [AA]
|13-2
|42
|2
|3.
|Amherst [A]
|15-2
|40
|6
|4.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|12-2
|35
|3
|5.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|10-8
|25
|5
|6.
|St. Francis [MM]
|12-7
|22
|7
|7.
|Health Sciences [A]
|11-3
|21
|4
|8.
|Williamsville East [A]
|12-4
|17
|8
|9.
|McKinley [A]
|12-2
|14
|9
|10.
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|13-2
|7
|10
|Others
|Hamburg [A]
|10-6
|2
Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon [MM] (5)
|13-3
|50
|1
|2.
|Olean [B]
|13-1
|45
|2
|3.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|10-6
|36
|4
|4.
|Nichols [MM]
|9-7
|35
|3
|5.
|Randolph [C]
|14-1
|34
|5
|6.
|Lackawanna [B]
|11-4
|20
|7
|7.
|Salamanca [C]
|11-4
|17
|6
|8.
|Tapestry Charter [B]
|9-6
|15
|8
|9.
|Allegany/Limestone [B]
|10-6
|10
|9
|10.
|Lewiston-Porter [B]
|9-6
|9
|10
|Others
|Fredonia [C]
|9-7
|2
|Riverside [B]
|12-2
|1
|Westfield Academy [D]
|16-1
|1