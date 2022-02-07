 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst makes move to No. 3 in News boys basketball polls
  • Updated
St. Joe's Amherst Centercourt Classic

St. Joe's defender Demario Vass Jr. guards Amherst guard Josh Bugiera.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Feb. 6. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius [MM (5)  13-5  50  1
 2.  Jamestown [AA]  13-2  42   2 
 3.  Amherst [A]  15-2  40   6
 4.   Orchard Park [AA]   12-2  35   3 
 5.  St. Joe's [MM]  10-8 25   5 
 6.  St. Francis [MM]   12-7 22   7 
 7.  Health Sciences [A]  11-3 21   4 
 8.  Williamsville East [A]  12-4  17   8 
 9.  McKinley [A] 12-2 14   9 
10. Niagara Wheatfield [A]  13-2  7  10 
Others Hamburg [A] 10-6  2 

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon [MM] (5) 13-3 50  1
  2.  Olean [B] 13-1 45  2 
  3.  St. Mary's [MM]  10-6 36  4 
  4.  Nichols [MM]   9-735  3 
  5.  Randolph [C]   14-1 34  5 
 6.  Lackawanna [B]  11-4 20  7 
 7.  Salamanca [C]  11-417  6 
 8.   Tapestry Charter [B]  9-615 8  
 9.   Allegany/Limestone [B] 10-6 10  9 
10.  Lewiston-Porter [B] 9-6  9  10 
Others   Fredonia [C]  9-7  2  
  Riverside [B]  12-2 1  
  Westfield Academy [D]  16-1 1 

