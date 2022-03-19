Amherst loses to New Hartford, 52-50, in state semifinal, celebrates historic season in defeat

GLENS FALLS – The Amherst boys basketball team sat inside its Cool Insuring Arena locker room for 30 minutes after its 52-50 Class A state semifinal loss to New Hartford on Saturday. Not a person walked in, and not a person walked out.
The Tigers sat with tears streaming down their faces, hugs being exchanged and each player sharing 30 seconds to a minute of reflection on the Tigers' historic season.
Coach Chris Kensy was the first to emerge from the room, and his face showed the anguish from the emotions shared with his players and staff. He immediately hugged Niagara-Wheatfield coach Erik O’Bryan.
O’Bryan’s team’s remarkable season ended because of Amherst in the Section VI Class A final, but his support was strong. He had told the Tigers to "go win it" after his team's loss and wore a white "Ball In" Tigers shirt Saturday.
“The atmosphere is kind of like a funeral,” Kensy said of the locker room. “Everybody is talking about how much the season meant to them. We let everybody talk. It goes to show how much each of the kids cares. What it does mean to them to be able to sacrifice and be a team, and really just accomplish this task.”
"I say funeral, obviously, because the season is coming to an end, but really we talked about the celebration.”
Like many funerals, the team mourned and then celebrated the life of its 2021-22 campaign. There was plenty to celebrate, as this was the most accomplished Amherst team in program history. No Tigers team had ever won the sectional crossover game and Far West Regional, and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal. This season's team did all that on the way to a 23-3 record and had a 16-game winning streak entering Saturday's game.
“We just got to look on the positives of the season,” senior Teddy McDuffie said.
McDuffie did what he could, finishing the game with 20 points on 9 of 16 shooting, along with 19 rebounds and four steals. Junior Nick Moore had 10 points on 5 of 16 shooting.
Leading New Hartford (24-2), from Section III, was junior Zach Phillipkoski’s 28 points on 6 of 19 shooting. Although his shot wasn’t falling, he used his aggressiveness to get to the free throw line, making 13 of 14.
The game ended with New Hartford having a foul to give, but electing not to use it. Instead, Moore scored the final basket of the game with five seconds remaining and the Spartans smartly did not inbound the ball, letting the game clock expire.
Whether in victory or defeat, Amherst showed its team camaraderie. The Tigers left the locker room at the same time and waited as a group until postgame media availability was over. As they walked out of the dark tunnel, senior Beau Haubeil had his arm around assistant coach Mark Kensy and a student manager.
“A lot of props to all of the guys and the coaches and the entire program for all the work and work ethic everyone had,” Haubeil said. “You can’t come here and start in November expecting to get to this point. It was definitely rooted from our loss in the Covid year and March last year. We worked our (tails) off. We got here, we lost. Just got to look at the positives.”
New Hartford will play Section VII's Manhasset at 1 p.m. Sunday for the state championship. Manhasset beat Section I's Poughkeepsie, 69-55, in the other semifinal.