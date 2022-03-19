Amherst loses to New Hartford, 52-50, in state semifinal, celebrates historic season in defeat

Like many funerals, the team mourned and then celebrated the life of its 2021-22 campaign. There was plenty to celebrate, as this was the most accomplished Amherst team in program history. No Tigers team had ever won the sectional crossover game and Far West Regional, and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal. This season's team did all that on the way to a 23-3 record and had a 16-game winning streak entering Saturday's game.

“We just got to look on the positives of the season,” senior Teddy McDuffie said.

McDuffie did what he could, finishing the game with 20 points on 9 of 16 shooting, along with 19 rebounds and four steals. Junior Nick Moore had 10 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

Leading New Hartford (24-2), from Section III, was junior Zach Phillipkoski’s 28 points on 6 of 19 shooting. Although his shot wasn’t falling, he used his aggressiveness to get to the free throw line, making 13 of 14.

The game ended with New Hartford having a foul to give, but electing not to use it. Instead, Moore scored the final basket of the game with five seconds remaining and the Spartans smartly did not inbound the ball, letting the game clock expire.