Amherst High running star Jack Lenz picks Cornell
Amherst Cross Country

Amherst cross-country runner Jack Lenz.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Amherst star runner Jack Lenz announced he will continue his career at Cornell University. 

He plans to run for both the cross-country and track teams at the school. 

This past fall, Lenz won the Section VI Class B-1 championship race in 16 minutes, 35.47 seconds. He earned first-team all-state in Class B and first-team All-Western New York honors in leading Amherst to an undefeated season in the ECIC. 

