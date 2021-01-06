Amherst High running star Jack Lenz picks Cornell

Amherst star runner Jack Lenz announced he will continue his career at Cornell University.
He plans to run for both the cross-country and track teams at the school.
This past fall, Lenz won the Section VI Class B-1 championship race in 16 minutes, 35.47 seconds. He earned first-team all-state in Class B and first-team All-Western New York honors in leading Amherst to an undefeated season in the ECIC.
Congratulations to Senior, Jack Lenz. Jack officially committed to furthering his academic and athletic (track & cross country) career at Division 1 @Cornell University. #GoTigers #GoBigRed@AmherstXc @AmherstHSTF @AmherstCSD pic.twitter.com/OW0A52UPAw— Amherst Athletics (@AmherstTigers1) January 5, 2021