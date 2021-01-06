Amherst High running star Jack Lenz picks Cornell

Amherst star runner Jack Lenz announced he will continue his career at Cornell University.

He plans to run for both the cross-country and track teams at the school.

This past fall, Lenz won the Section VI Class B-1 championship race in 16 minutes, 35.47 seconds. He earned first-team all-state in Class B and first-team All-Western New York honors in leading Amherst to an undefeated season in the ECIC.