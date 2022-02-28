Amherst, Health Sciences move to Class A2 final

Amherst High School and Health Sciences Charter School will get a shot at the Class A2 crown following semifinal victories on Monday night at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

In the first game of the night, CSAT gave the top-seeded Tigers everything it had in the fourth quarter, but Amherst avenged its semifinal loss last year to the same team by pulling out a 53-48 victory.

In the nightcap, Health Sciences held a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter and then a 20-point lead at halftime and never looked back en route to a 63-31 blowout win against Pioneer in the other semifinal.

Amherst (20-2) opened the fourth quarter of the first game with an 11-point lead after leading by as many as 13 during the third quarter, but CSAT (14-7) refused to go away. The Eagles opened the final quarter on an 11-2 run, with all the points coming from Nate Parker, to cut the deficit to two with under five minutes to play. Parker scored 14 of the Eagles’ 16 points in the fourth quarter.

However, like it has done all year, the Tigers came up with big shots when they needed them. After the Eagles had cut the margin to two, Amherst scored five straight points on a Josh Bugiera jumper and a 3-pointer from Ahmir Dunn that made it a 50-43 game.