Amherst blows out Williamsville East 75-50; Andrews has 'his best game' in the win

In recent years, Amherst has perennially been one of the better boys basketball programs in all of Western New York. Coach Chris Kensy typically has a roster of talented players who find a way to get the job done.

On Friday night, the Tigers hosted a Williamsville East (5-4) team adjusting to life without Max Schneider, an All-Western New York first-team player who has graduated. Against Amherst, it was clear the Flames were still trying to figure out their offense without Schneider, as they dropped a 75-50 decision in an ECIC 2 game.

Leading the way for the Tigers (7-2) was junior Jordan Alexander with 21 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line.

“It was a great team win,” Alexander said. “I played bad in the first-half, but I trusted my team. The work starts in practice and all we do is work hard in practice. All we talk about in practice is defense and that’s what we came out and did tonight.”

Alexander is in his first-year with the program and has been a bright spot for the Tigers. That showed against Williamsville East, as he and reigning All-WNY large schools first-teamer Nick Moore had their moments against the inferior Flames' defense.

Moore, the guard who led a Tigers team that made it to the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class AA state semifinals last season, ended the night with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, featuring him going 3-of-6 from 3-point line.

“I thought it was a great win,” Moore said. “Williamsville East is not an easy opponent. They’re going to give us their best shot. We wanted to dictate the tempo and that’s what we did.”

As much as Alexander and Moore get the attention, the underrated star of the game might’ve been sophomore Antonio Andrews. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. His activity on the court was omnipresent, and his hustle stood out.

“That was his best game as a varsity basketball player,” Kensy said. “He has a ton of potential. He’s young but he has an unbelievable athletic ability.”

Andrews is the team's center, and he displayed athleticism and a willingness to toss his body around. He agreed with Kensy, calling it the best game of his career, and he credits his improvement to his teammates.

“I’m just trying to put my all on the court,” Andrews said. “It’s a brotherhood out here and we know that’s we got to do to compete.”

The trio of Alexander, Andrews, Moore and the rest of the Tigers made the game an uphill climb for the Flames after the first quarter. After the opening frame, Amherst was up 19-0 and forced Williamsville East to miss its first 12 shots.

The tenacity of the Tigers' defense led to Flames coach R.J. Killinger to take two timeouts during that quarter and imploring his team to play with some intensity. As he asked them to pick up their effort, it was Amherst's suffocating defense that made that impossible.

“I’m proud of the defensive intensity we had,” Kensy said. “We pride ourselves on defense. There’s going to come a day when shots aren’t falling and we’ll have to generate offense somewhere else. I thought our defense did an incredible job.”

Williamsville East’s first score of the game came courtesy of senior Dorian Facen Jr. intercepting a pass and dunking just a few seconds into the second quarter. It was a sliver of oxygen for a Flames offense that was struggling to ignite. This season, Facen Jr. is responsible for sparking the offense.

Amherst made it tough for him, with the senior scoring 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Facen Jr., similar to Schneider last season, controlled many of the offensive possessions, but against the Tigers, his teammates weren’t able to hit shots.

“Dorian’s an incredible athlete, a very good basketball player,” Kensy said. “We know he likes to get it going from the outside. They have a lot of other guys that can contribute, so we knew if we could take them off the arc and hold them to one-and-done, we’d have a good opportunity to open the floodgates early.”