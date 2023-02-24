The road to another New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A state tournament appearance for Amherst officially began Friday night, as the No. 1 seed in the Section VI playoffs rolled to a 70-34 victory over No. 8 Grand Island.

In their last home game of the season, the Tigers (18-3) didn’t disappoint as they defeated the Vikings (8-14) for their seventh straight win with at least 70 points. Senior Nick Moore led Amherst with 17 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds. For the game, he shot 6 of 16 from the floor and four of five from the free-throw line.

Antonio Andrews chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds while going five of six from the field.

“I think it was good,” Andrews said. “I feel like we were very aggressive. We started out kind of slow, but in the second-half we started pushing the ball up the court and doing the little things to get us some points and attacked the glass.”

As Amherst’s playoff run continues, it will be without junior guard and leading scorer Jordan Alexander indefinitely. In the past week, he was twice removed from the team’s roster on the section website.

“Right now, the district and the family are just working some things out,” Amherst Athletic Director Rob Adams said. “Until that’s worked out, he can’t be on our roster. We hope that it does for Jordan’s sake.”

Grand Island started the game strong, and for the first eight minutes, it seemed like the Islanders could challenge the reigning sectional champions, as they led 14-13 after one quarter. That idea quickly dissipated as the Tigers started the second quarter on a 12-0 run, and entered halftime up 37-19.

“We started off slow but stuck to what we know and that’s hard work and defense,” Moore said. “Our defense picked up, which led to easy shots. I feel like we had more of a sense of urgency coming out to the second quarter. I feel like we wanted to crash the boards and do the little things.”

The remainder of the game was all Amherst as its full-court pressure and half-court defense proved to be too much for Grand Island. Sophomore Jayce Wylke led the Vikings in scoring with 18 points, all coming from the 3-point line.

Next for Amherst will be No. 4 Starpoint (11-10) on Tuesday at Buffalo State College at 5:15 p.m. The Tigers swept the regular-season series against the Spartans, beating them by an average of 36 points.

Returning to Buffalo State College will only bring back good memories for the Tigers, as they celebrated becoming sectional champions the last time they were there, and advanced to the state semifinals.

“For me, it’s going to be my first time really playing on that court,” Andrews said. “I’m very excited and enthusiastic to play on a great stage like that. I can’t wait to get a ‘W.’ ”

Notes

Lancaster sophomore Madison Francis scored her 1,000th career point during the team's game against Niagara Falls. According to ESPN's HoopGurlz, Francis is a four-star recruit and currently holds offers from Syracuse, Villanova and North Carolina.

Niagara-Wheatfield senior Xander Fletcher scored a career-high 41 points (30 in first half) in the team's 88-46 playoff win against Sweet Home. The Falcons advance to the Class A1 semi-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Maria Fumerelle scored 18 points to lead Sweet Home to a 69-38 win over Hutch Tech in the Class A1 quarterfinals.